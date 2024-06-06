Goldie Boutilier Releases New Track 'The Actress'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Canadian singer/songwriter Goldie Boutilier has released The Actress, the first track from her upcoming EP of the same name for release later this year via ONErpm. It features Goldie exuding her unique cinematic quality and exploration of tragic romance, glamour and melancholia. The accompanying video, shot in Montréal, QC with Kevin Calero and Wynn Holmes will be featured on YouTube’s billboard in Times Square from tomorrow, June 7 through June 13.

“This song is my triumphant return,” states Goldie. “I’ve grown, conquered my demons, and now stand confident. It’s a sassy statement to men and anyone who believes they hold control over me. I used to claim I was a great actress due to a life spent pretending. Now, I am in the driver’s seat. I am The Actress, and everyone is an extra in my movie.”

Raised on the music of Tammy Wynette and Dolly Parton, Goldie's first performance was at age five using her family’s junkyard business as a rehearsal space. She signed her first record deal with Interscope Records at the age of 21.



A revolving door of labels and aliases later, Goldie returned to her Nova Scotian, hometown roots and re-established herself as an alt-country star, embracing 1950s and 1960s Americana. She started with just her name and her stories, gaining more than 11 million streams on streaming platforms in just two years as an independent artist. Her new era of music has earned praise from the likes of Zane Lowe and Elton John, booked for iconic festivals such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, and she was even hand-picked for an opening slot by Orville Peck for his North American tour this year.

The Cowboy Gangster Politician (2022) and Emerald Year (2023) EPs contain references to her small-town upbringing on Cape Breton Island, and her sincere experiences as a young ingenue in Hollywood.

Her upcoming EP, The Actress, promises to be her best release yet. The writing process sent her on a journey of integrity, purity, vulnerability, and a healing return to herself. These are Goldie Boutilier’s true tales of the power struggles to be in control of her own career, being exploited by The Man, discovering how much she could sacrifice for her dreams, and finding the strength to keep pushing forward, despite it all.

See Goldie live this summer supporting Orville Peck on his Stampede Tour as well as appearing at Lollapalooza, Sommo, Ohana Festival and Austin City Limits. More dates will continue to be added and more from The Actress EP will follow soon.

GOLDIE: SUMMER 2024 TOUR DATES

June 29 - Asbury Park, NJ * @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 30 - Washington, DC * @ Anthem

July 1 - Lewiston, NY * @ ARTPARK

July 3 - Toronto, ON * @ Budweiser Stage

July 7 - Victoria, BC @ Phillips Backyard Music Festival

July 8 - Vancouver, BC * @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 10 - Edmonton, AB * @ Midway Music Hall

July 11 - Edmonton, AB * @ Midway Music Hall

July 12 - Calgary, AB @ Calgary Stampede Park

Aug 1 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza @ Grant Park

Aug 2 - Chicago, IL – House of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)

Aug 24 - Nashville, TN – Orville Peck’s Rodeo

Sep 13 - Cavendish, PEI - Sommo Festival

Sep 28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Oct 5, 12 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

* with Orville Peck on his Stampede Tour

Photographer: BirdMan / Photo Editor: @katewhytephoto

