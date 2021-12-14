Global Pop Sensation MIKA to Play Kings Theatre April 5, 2022

ings Theatre has announced Global pop sensation MIKA will bring his 2022 North American tour presented by Indeed.com, to Brooklyn, NY on April 5, 2021. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10am here.

To showcase the power of music as a vessel for promoting empathy and equality at work, Indeed will celebrate MIKA's tour by hosting virtual hiring events at every stop, where industry professionals and fans will be able to apply for positions and network with like-minded companies.

MIKA, known for his vibrant and multi-octave melodies and classically trained voice, uses music to unite a community, especially to connect with those who feel like they are outsiders. His body of work is inspired by personal experiences as coming of age and as a child, when music was his only source of hope.

This year, MIKA's viral Grace Kelly challenge, which has nearly 40 million views on TikTok, perfectly reflects his magical ability to create space for people to share their truth, using the power of music to evoke empathy. MIKA brings himself to everything he does. Indeed similarly believes in the power of building an inclusive environment where everyone is encouraged to bring their whole selves to the job at hand, whatever that is.

Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. in 1983 as the third of five children, MIKA started vocal lessons at seven years old. Learning to play piano and write songs while showing otherworldly vocal range, MIKA quickly became a young virtuoso. MIKA's musical success began with the release of his hit single, "Grace Kelly." The single was featured on his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over 8.3 million copies worldwide and racking up an impressive 2.8 billion streams.

Since his debut he has released 4 other full length albums, selling millions of copies: The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, No Place In Heaven. and My Name Is Michael Holbrook. In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act, but he has also been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards. Additionally, his RAI 2 primetime variety show "Stasera Casa Mika" won the prestigious Rose D'or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. Furthermore, he has been a coach on France's The Voice and a judge on XFactor Italia for six years and has hosted his own BBC2 Radio show "The Art of Song."

Following the devastating explosion in Beirut, Lebanon in 2020, MIKA decided to honour his Lebanese heritage by organising an online charity concert in support of the victims of the blast. 'I Love Beirut' featured guest performances from around the world including Kylie Minogue, Rufus Wainwright, Salma Hayek, Mashrou Leila, Laura Pausini and Dana Paola. The result was a truly breathtaking film with fans tuning in from a record-breaking 106 countries around the globe and raising a staggering total of over €1m for charity.

MIKA has also worked with world renowned composer and conductor Simon Leclerc to perform orchestral versions of his many hits in Montreal, Como and most recently 2 sold out shows in October 2021 at the Philharmonie de Paris in France.

"After the strangest 18+ months in living memory, MIKA looks forward to being back on the stage in 2022. Through the attitude, energy and movement of MIKA's studied pop performance he provokes this sense of magic. "It's the sort of dangerous energy where anything is possible," he says.

Tour Dates

April 3 - Boston,MA - Roadrunner

April 5 - New York, NY - Kings Theatre

April 7 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 9 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 11 - Sageunay, QC - Theatre du Palais Municipale de La Baie

April 13 - Toronto, ON - History