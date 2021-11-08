Giolì & Assia Join Pabloo Vittar For New Single 'Quedate'

Italian DJ couple Giolì & Assia have joined forces with Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar on evocative new single 'Quedate' - out now via Ultra Music.

Creating music that transcends not just musical, but also political and cultural boundaries, Giolì & Assia continue their trailblazing slew of releases with their iconic collaboration with Brazilian singer/songwriter and drag queen Pabllo Vittar. Drawing on the trio's musical heritages.

On 'Quedate' Giolì & Assia's signature Mediterranean inspired soundscape provide a sumptuous backdrop, with Assia and Pabllo's sensual vocals perfectly complementing one another to create an effortless fusion, to create a sublime and chilled musical offering.

One of the world's most sought-after DJ duos, Giolì & Assia's exquisite sound and jaw dropping live performances have earned them legions of fans across the globe. With the world opening up once more, the girls are finally heading Stateside for their much-anticipated North American tour. Kicking off in Montreal on 17th November, the 17-date tour will see the couple play to across the US including already sold-out venues in Toronto, Quebec, New York Denver, San Francisco and three nights in LA.

Winner of Best Brazilian Act at the 2019 and 2020 MTV EMA's (and nominated once again for the upcoming 2021 awards), Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar has achieved a phenomenal and ground-breaking rise to international superstardom. In the face of much adversity in her home country, Pabllo has become a true icon and inspiration to the LGBTQ+ community, continuing to promote queer visibility through her music. The globally adored star has amassed millions of followers around the world, with combined streams of her music now in the billions.

Listen to the new single here: