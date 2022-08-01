Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners Announce Debut Album

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners are proud to announce the release of their debut album on October 7th via Wicked Cool Records.

Their self-titled album is an energetic album that celebrates rock'n'roll and as Ginger explains it is in "the spirit of the music that we all collectively love, from childhood to the present day. Little Feat, The Allman Brothers, Wilco, The Band, Creedence, The Jayhawks, Lone Justice, Jason & the Scorchers, Georgia Satellites, Status Quo, The Stones...from roots country to rock n roll and Americana."

The uplifting new single " is about a dream "Not necessarily one that will come true but enough to have something to look forward to, especially when times seem a little hopeless."

He adds, "'Lately Always' is a song about hope. About having a dream or a goal just big enough to cling onto and stay afloat on the choppy waters of life. Too much reality can bring some ugly side effects, like disappointment, resentment, or the crushing weight of anticlimax.

Sometimes you need a dream just to keep going, whether daydreaming about a holiday, fantasizing about a new love or imagining a new life for yourself. Some dreams come true, some don't, but every dream helps escape the boredom of real life.

We live at a time when hope is in bigger demand than ever. This song offers hope, escapism and positivity, all wrapped up in a good tune and some tasty harmonies."

And that, right there, is exactly what Ginger Wildheart & the Sinners are all about.. Sanctuary for a tired mind and a weary heart. The comfort of emotionally connecting with a song. The medicine that nothing but music can ever be.

Ginger Wildheart & The Sinners were formed in August 2019 when Ginger joined forces with Neil Ivison and Nick Lyndon from the band Stone Mountain Sinners. The line up was completed with drummer Shane Dixon (Tri-City Fanfare) and as Ginger explains "Me and The Sinners met for the very first time in the studio, in preparation for recording an album together. We figured out that if we can't get along with each other then the music would be ultimately worthless. So we went to the pub and got drunk together. The next morning the music started flowing with ease. This is the sound of friendship."

The album was recorded at Mwnci studios in Pembrokeshire, Wales, with Dave Draper producing.

The LP kicks off with the first single "Wasted Times," which sets the tone for an album of pure rock n roll, peppered with country touches. The listener will find a further seven original songs, including "Lately, Always" plus two covers: "Dirty Water" by Status Quo and "Six Years Gone" by Georgia Satellites, the first song Ginger wanted to play with the band back when this was just an idea. "I became a bit obsessed with the song while in LA for Lemmy's funeral, and carried it around in my heart from then until we all congregated at the studio."

There is a refreshingly familiar sound to every one of the songs on the album and it is a masterclass in how to write melodies that pull the heartstrings.

Despite the turmoil in which we find ourselves, Ginger with his Sinners give us all hope. Get with it or get out.

Watch the new music video here:

Upcoming October UK tour dates

Tues 18th EDINBURGH Bannermans

Weds 19th NEWCASTLE Riverside

Thurs 20th HUDDERSFIELD The Parish

Sat 22nd CARDIFF The Globe

Sun 23rd PLYMOUTH The Junction

Tues 25th LONDON Bush Hall

Weds 26th NORWICH Brickmakers

Thurs 27th PORTSMOUTH Wedgewood Rooms

Sat 29th CHESTER Live Rooms

Sun 30th BIRMINGHAM Hare & Hounds