Gina Forsyth Stars In A Concert of Cajun Music At OSA

The Folk Music Society of New York presents Cajun fiddler extraordinaire Gina Forsyth in concert on Friday, March 20, 7:30pm, at OSA, 220 E. 23 Street, seventh floor.

New Orleans-based Gina Forsyth is known for her Cajun style wizardry on fiddle and guitar. With an alto as unique as it is soulful, unpretentious songs that cut straight to the heart, and a wicked sense of humor, her live performances are electrifying. Born in Florida and raised in Alabama, Gina grew up on hymns, country songs, and old time fiddle tunes. In the mid-1980s, she moved to New Orleans to study classical and jazz violin and quickly developed a passion for Cajun music.

Now considered one of the best Cajun fiddlers in Louisiana (no small feat), Gina has performed at widely and prestigious venues, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Rockwood Music Hall, and Tipitina's; and toured and recorded with some of Louisiana's greatest Cajun bands.

The concert starts at 7:30pm at OSA, 220 E. 23rd St., 7th floor. It can be reached on the M23 cross town bus or by walking from the #6 train 23rd St. Station. Contribution: $25 general public, $20 FMSNY members. Tickets available online at https://ginaforsyth.eventbrite.com or at the door. Information: 646-628-4604.





