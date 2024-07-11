Gilligan Moss Shares New Single 'Upstate Miracle'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gilligan Moss — the Brooklyn-based duo composed of childhood friends Ben and Evan — share “Upstate Miracle,” the latest from their forthcoming album Speaking Across Time, set for release August 23 on ODESZA’s Foreign Family Collective imprint. The track arrives with the announcement of Gilligan Moss’ first ever headline shows across North America and follows lead single “Still Wonder” featuring Charlie Houston.

“‘Upstate Miracle’ is an interpolation of an old country tune called ‘Bet Your Heart on Me,’” Gilligan Moss says of the new single. “It was inspired by a transcendent moment of DJing at a friend’s party upstate, and drove a lot of the energy of the album title, Speaking Across Time. It was originally written with Sofia Kourtesis in mind, but when we flipped through our sample library, this country tune took hold.”



On Speaking Across Time, each of the album’s 12 tracks encapsulate personal moments through a lens of timelessness. 90s rave, old country, 70s soul, honky-tonk piano house, and even a sample of poet and longtime mentor David Mason collide under Gilligan Moss’ skillful incorporation of samples and modern dance music production. As the duo elaborate, “The album is a couple years in the making, and is the result of a period of growth — equal parts uncomfortable and joyous. We wanted to make a record that draws from different corners of our lives, and explores how creation and collaboration change over time — and how music can outlast us.”



The band worked with visual artist Orly Anan Studios in Mexico City to create colorful costumes and masks for the album package and single art. On working with Orly Anan, Gilligan Moss says, "We're so grateful and pleased with the artistic collaborator we found in Orly Anan. Right away she challenged us to connect with the music in more personal and meaningful ways, and the sets and costumes she created took the whole project to a new place. The artwork is an exploration of duality, splitting, twinship, and togetherness. Orly was critical to the mission."



The album follows their widely loved self-titled debut from 2021 and a steady stream of singles throughout 2022 and 2023, which resulted in the duo receiving impressive support from the likes of BBC R1, 6Music, KCRW, and KEXP. The duo have performed at notable festivals such as Coachella, Pitchfork Paris, and Electric Forest, while supporting the likes of Glass Animals, Toro Y Moi, Tourist, Chromeo, ODESZA, Elderbrook, and more. See all the newly announced North American tour dates below, and find more info and tickets here.

TRACKLIST

Radio GilMo

Still Wonder (feat. Charlie Houston)

You've Made It

Speaking Across Time

Upstate Miracle

Mystic Pebble

Love Song

The Destroyer

Only One

Waste of Time

Turn Back Time

You Are the Greatest

TOUR DATES

August 22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere (Zone 1)

August 23 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground

August 30 - San Francisco, CA - Faight Collective

September 5 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

September 6 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

September 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

Photo credit: Thatcher Keats

Comments