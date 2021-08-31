Gigi Vega Follows Viral Hit with New Single 'Down Crazy'

Gigi Vega is a fast-rising recording star in the music scene. She made her debut in 2020 with the holiday song Mistletoe Kiss, which quickly went viral on TikTok, and has released several songs since.

Her latest is Down Crazy, a summery tune which is bound to have listeners humming or singing along soon after hearing it for the first time. The video, set at a pool party, is a riot of pastel and neutral colors except for Gigi's bright pink sarong and bikini top, and includes possibly the hottest trend of the summer, an inflatable unicorn with a rainbow mane. The lyrics detail how her ex-boyfriend wants to get back with her. She's less than keen, as he ends up finding out.

All this activity is paying off. So far, following her breakthrough on TikTok, where Mistletoe Kiss had over 10 million views and featured in 15K videos made by others, Gigi Vega has had 4.5 million views of the Down Crazy video and still going up. She has enjoyed #3 on the top 100 iTunes charts, #1 on the R&B iTunes charts, and a top 19 position on Billboard. Her songs are a firm favorite on radio stations all over the country and have repeatedly charted in several listings in the last few months. She's also been able to work with several Grammy-winning producers including 1500 or Nothin' who has produced Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake, Tommy Brown, responsible for some of Ariana Grande's biggest hits, and Blaq N Mild, who was behind songs by Drake and Beyonce. There's more than a hint of Beyonce's sound in Down Crazy, come to that.

Gigi is a multi-talented young lady. Her father taught her music theory at an early age and she has also had a solid grounding in film and musical theatre, appearing in the ABC Hallmark movie The Makeover after starting her performance career in musical theatre. In addition she is a dancer and choreographer, as showcased in her videos. She enrolled in the Boston Conservatory at Berklee but has yet to take up her place due to her current musical success. There is no doubt that whichever musical path she chooses, Gigi Vega is likely to make another huge success of it.