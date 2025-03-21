Gigi Shares 'My Muse' Single Ahead of Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising R&B star GIGI continues to captivate with “My Muse,” the latest single from her highly anticipated debut EP, Waves of it, arriving April 4th. Following the heartfelt vulnerability of “Fumbled Me” and the self-assured glow of “Diamonds Dancing,” GIGI now delivers a soulful, love-drenched ballad that explores the intoxicating feeling of being truly seen and cherished.

With “My Muse,” GIGI leans into the tenderness of love, blending warm melodies and poetic lyricism to create a track that feels like floating in a daydream. Her signature rich, airy vocals glide effortlessly over the lush production, evoking the bliss of finding inspiration in another person.

“My Muse came from reflecting on the sweeter moments love has brought me… the kind of love that makes you feel safe and free,” GIGI shares. “It’s like having deep, starry eyes for someone… lol, and this song is the perfect soundtrack for that feeling.”

As GIGI prepares to release Waves of it on April 4 “My Muse” offers a softer, more romantic contrast to her previous singles. While “Fumbled Me” painted a picture of heartbreak and disappointment, and “Diamonds Dancing” was a confident anthem of self-worth, “My Muse” serves as a reminder of love’s gentler side; the kind that brings peace, joy, and unwavering inspiration.

With her ability to weave emotion into every note, and the support of major platforms such as Billboard, VIBE, BET, and more, GIGI is carving out a space for herself as a standout voice in contemporary R&B. “My Muse” is just a glimpse of what’s to come on Waves of it, a project that promises to be a soul-stirring journey through love, growth, and self-discovery.

ABOUT GIGI:

Soulful, sleek, and sensual, GIGI makes affecting anthems that are as stylish as they are self-assured. Since discovering her talent at age 8, the Warner Records songstress has used expressive vocals and lucid songwriting to create theme songs for women who not only know their worth, but feel it. Fusing turn-of-the-century R&B aura with distinctly modern songwriting, she debuts a clear vision on 2025’s Waves of it EP, a reflective set that balances the aftermath of heartache with the triumph of self-knowledge. Music has been the Detroit native’s constant companion over the years. She recalls songs from Bobby Womack and the Four Tops echoing through her childhood home. And performing MJ at her family’s impromptu Thanksgiving talent shows. And the first time, in sixth grade, that a cover earned her 10,000 YouTube views.

Over years of going viral by bringing her powerful voice to past hits and refining her songwriting craft in the studio, GIGI gradually cultivated a style that was warm, fearsome, and unfailingly honest, distilling thoughts and sensations through the supple grace of Aaliyah and the self-assuredness of Beyoncé. Now, with the support of Warner and Veeze’s label partner and manager Terrence "Snake" Hawkins, she aspires for her own original songs to hit listeners the way that the classics imprinted on her. “I'm a music head,” GIGI says, “so I hope someone can tap into each track and that can be the soundtrack they'll remember from some key moment 10 years from now.”

﻿Photo Credit: Akbar Khan

Comments