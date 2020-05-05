Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service Launches Worldwide

Gibson the iconic, American-made, leading instrument brand is proud to launch a FREE, virtual and fully interactive guitar tune-up service, the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service. A global experience, the service matches players worldwide with Gibson's team of professional techs in real-time to cover basic tune-ups for guitar, bass, electric and acoustic players in any genre or style. The Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service in available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, German and English, reaching across time zones in Europe and the USA with more territories to be added. For more information on the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service, visit: https://www.gibson.com/Support/Virtual-Guitar-Tech.

Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service is personalized for any player who wants to self-service their instrument. Unlike online instructional videos, you will not be alone; the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service provides you with real-time, interactive, video assistance from an experienced Gibson technician to help guide the process. With Gibson's FREE online one-on-one video conference calls, the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service will assist with your Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer or Steinberger electric or acoustic guitar, ukulele, banjo, mandolin, or electric bass.

The Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech experience two-step process is entirely FREE:

Step # 1:

Go to www.Gibson.com and schedule a FREE 30-minute one-on-one consultation call with a VGT. On this video conference call, you'll discuss the instrument type, condition, any issues you're currently experiencing and what type of services are needed. The VGT will ask questions about your playing and style, as well as, your experience and comfort level with working on your own instrument. The VGT will give you a list of the basic tools and supplies needed to successfully perform the tune-up tasks.

Step #2:

Upon completing Step #1, schedule a FREE 60-minute one-on-one Basic Guitar Tune Up Service with a VGT. This appointment is confirmed after your initial consultation call in order to give you time to order the recommended supplies and tools. The VGT will guide you--via real-time video--step-by-step through the process of servicing your instrument.

Gibson:

https://www.gibson.com/Support/Virtual-Guitar-Tech

Epiphone:

https://www.epiphone.com/Support/Virtual-Guitar-Tech

Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service calls are free, personalized, one-on-one live video conference calls between you and a knowledgeable and experienced instrument technician. Players will need to download Zoom video conferencing software for free: https://www.zoom.us/.

The Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service provides interactive assistance with a variety of basic tune-up and maintenance tasks. Since players do the actual work while the technician demonstrates, guides and advises in real-time, the player's comfort level will determine the level of service performed, but even most beginners will be able learn to successfully remove old strings, clean their instrument, condition the fretboard, install new strings and tune the instrument with the help of our technicians. Advanced tasks such as adjusting your truss rod, pickup height, action and intonation, are available upon consultation. If the instrument needs more extensive repair work, the technician will provide counsel on professional services.

"In these unprecedented times, we all could use a little virtual help from an experienced technician to set up our guitars at home" says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer of Gibson. "With the Gibson Virtual Guitar Tech Service, we're giving our fans around the world the support needed to set up and play our guitars at home."





