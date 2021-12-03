Ghost Town Remedy Releases 'Winnebago' Music Video

Music City goof punks Ghost Town Remedy today share the lyric video accompaniment to recent single "Winnebago" (released November 19th via Never Nude Records). The visual superimposes scrawled words over road and stage footage captured on the band's recent southeastern US tour, as well as their pandemic-delayed Nashville release show for their 2020 album Dry Spell.

Watch below!

"Winnebago" sees Ghost Town Remedy pack up the station wagon and hit the road in time for the holidays. Since long before Cousin Eddie rocked up at the Griswolds in his "tenement on wheels", the RV has been a mainstay thorn-in-the-side of the American holiday experience and in just under three minutes, Ghost Town Remedy vent their own twist on a familiar tale. With vocal duty split between drummer Steve Lane's ragged frustration and guitarist TJ Maher's weary pleading, the band deliver an odyssey of cop-dodging, fast-lane-hogging RVs and belated apologies. All wrapped up in one of the crunchiest riffs yet from a band that take as many cues from Thin Lizzy as they do Green Day. Being stuck in traffic has never been so much fun!

"Winnebago" is taken from the upcoming Terminally Chill EP, which embraces the snowy season in four tracks of riff-stuffing, snare-cracking punky fun. Terminally Chill is the follow-up to the band's 2020 debut full-length Dry Spell, which caught love from Alternative Press, All Punked Up, BTR Today and more.

Ghost Town Remedy specialize in a wry, crushingly-honest, punky power-pop. Lyrically, they tie together topics as disparate as computer gaming, tragedy, seasonal depression, weed, Taco Bell, and the friend zone. What allows it to work is that they all serve to paint a picture of the years leading up to now. From TJ Maher and Steve Lane's deeply rock 'n' roll first gig at a Christmas pageant in their native northern Virginia, through the devastating loss of TJ's younger brother, through grief and recovery, to their re-locating and re-juicing in Nashville. Wrap this journey up in harmonized crunchy guitar lines, tightly layered vocals, and a rhythm section that could pin you to the back wall of a bar, and you've got their Dry Spell album. In Nashville, they've built a studio sound that captures the punch of their live set, the sweeping highs, and lows of the topics within, and perhaps a little bit of the sweat dripping off an East Nashville dive.

Ghost Town Remedy - "Winnebago"

Never Nude Records

Nov 19, 2021

Also From Ghost Town Remedy

Ghost Town Remedy - Dry Spell

Never Nude Records

November 20, 2020

For more information please visit:

facebook.com/ghosttownremedy

instagram.com/ghosttownremedy

open.spotify.com/artist/7mmImwPMaC58pBe9zURhMB

youtube.com/channel/UCy31z5TT4yZerwwqMPBOMQw