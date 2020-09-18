Gazpacho Release New Video For The Title Track of Their New Album 'Fireworker'

To coincide with the release of their new studio album "Fireworker" Gazpacho have released a video for the title track!

Thomas Anderson from the band checks in and explains the video's meaning: To celebrate the release of "Fireworker" here is the film for the track. The album is about our deepest instinctual side and the fireworker who controls us from within. The existence of this entity seems to be something we have always known and celebrated within our older cultures through rituals where we have projected sides of the fireworker onto Gods. We recognised these sides of our personalities as alien and not a true part of us. The masks that have been used all seem to reveal sides of the creature and they are many and varied. This film shows a small selection of the faces of the Fireworker. May it look upon you with mercy. Enjoy!

Gazpacho have reigned as the kings of atmospheric and affective art rock, no small feat, as the subgenre is full of wonderfully moody, ornate, and emotional artists; yet, none of them manage to achieve the same level of exquisite baroque resonance and hypnotically introspective weight as this Norwegian sextet. Gazpacho never fail to provide awe-inspiring examinations of the human condition, and their latest observation, "Fireworker," the follow up to 2018's album "Soyuz", is no exception. It is undoubtedly among their greatest achievements, as well as one of the most profound pieces of music you'll hear in 2020.

Conceptually, the album follows the band's tradition of blending grand philosophical quandaries, stimulating literary leanings, and haunting personal turmoil. In a way, it acts as the culmination of the themes and techniques that has decorated earlier collections. "Fireworker" comes across like the overarching umbrella under which all of its predecessors occur.

"Fireworker" is truly life-changing experience, so you would be wise to turn off all of the lights, clear your mind as best you can, and prepare to meet the Fireworker.

