Gavin Haley Debuts SHOW ME Music Video

Emerging indie-pop singer and accomplished songwriter Gavin Haley releases his second single "Show Me"on July 12th via Red Bull Records. The ?official music video? directed by ?CarlaDauden? showcases Gavin Haley alongside "America's Next Top Model" star ?Cherish Waters? in a emotionally-charged world of young love, providing the perfect compliment to the impassioned record.



Gavin is just as much a storyteller as he is a musician. He wears his heart on his sleeve with his songs revealing raw emotion both lyrically and melodically. The new single "Show Me" is a follow-up to Gavin's recent heartfelt song "?96?" and adds to his ever-growing repertoire of indie-pop songs.

Watch the video here:





Gavin's start in the music industry has been anything but traditional. Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky as one of seven siblings, Gavin spent most of his childhood and adolescence as a pro-cyclist. After an unfortunate cycling injury left him unable to compete, Gavin started diving into his love for music, eventually uncovering a drive to create his own music. In 2016, the 22-year-old singer moved to Los Angeles and has since written over 300+ songs, releasing multiple songs independently and most recently signed to Red Bull Records where he is slated to release an EP in fall 2019.



To listen to the "Show Me" by Gavin Haley: CLICK HERE





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You