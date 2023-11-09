Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single 'One Reality'

Founded in 2017, they bring fresh dimensions to the metal genre.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Gathering Of Bones Releases New Single 'One Reality'

Today, the heavy groove and thrash metal sensation known as Gathering of Bones, led by founder Christopher Vitale, is ready to unleash their latest sonic assault upon the world. Their brand-new single, 'One Reality,' is set to re-ignite the groove metal genre with its high-energy, no-holds-barred sound.

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | LISTEN NOW

Other tracks include: With enriching tracks such as 'Diverge', 'Jigsaw', 'Irreversible', 'Justified', and the titular track, 'One Reality'.

Founded in 2017, Gathering of Bones is not your typical metal band. They bring fresh dimensions to a classic sound, characterized by technical yet catchy guitar riffs, blood-rushing drums, and thunderous basslines. In 'One Reality,' these elements come together to create a fast-paced, heavy groove metal experience that will leave listeners craving more. Beyond his musical endeavors, Christopher Vitale values truth, morals, and human rights - reflected in the thought-provoking themes present in 'One Reality.'

The single's title carries a profound message; As Christopher Vitale explains, "It essentially means that objective reality is true, whether anyone chooses to believe it or not. And when we live according to objective reality, we find greater purpose in life."

With influences ranging from Metallica to Gojira, Gathering of Bones has crafted a sound that appeals to fans of System of a Down, Pantera, and Prong. Their commitment to staying true to their unique style while pushing boundaries is evident in every note of 'One Reality.'

To accompany the release, Gathering of Bones has also prepared a captivating music video that enhances the overall experience. Fans can expect an exhilarating visual journey that matches the intensity of the music. Gathering of Bones is more than just a band; they are on a mission to inspire independent musicians to create and share their music with the world. They aspire to lead people to greater self-discovery and connection through their powerful music.





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Juliana Madrid Releases Let Go (Frou Frou Cover) Photo
Juliana Madrid Releases 'Let Go (Frou Frou Cover)'

After releasing “Trackstar”, co-written with GRAMMY-nominated talents Benjamin Ruttner (of The Knocks), and Matthew Koma (Zedd, Carly Rae Jepsen, Shania Twain etc), she finally released the new collection of songs followed by a west coast tour supporting SAINT MOTEL and played her first festival performance at the sold out All Things Go Festival.

2
Melanie Martinez Announces North American Arena Tour Photo
Melanie Martinez Announces North American Arena Tour

Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide.

3
Mackenzie Shivers Shares New Single a cautionary tale Photo
Mackenzie Shivers Shares New Single 'a cautionary tale'

With the ethereal pop opener “a cautionary tale,” Shivers examines who she is in the wake of loss and transition, capturing an internal struggle to confess that she’s not always as put together as she seems, all while pulling the listener into a stunning musical terrain.

4
Gathering of Bones Unleashes a Sonic Storm with Album & Lead Single Photo
Gathering of Bones Unleashes a Sonic Storm with Album & Lead Single

The heavy groove and thrash metal sensation known as Gathering of Bones, led by founder Christopher Vitale, is ready to unleash their latest sonic assault upon the world. Their brand-new single, 'One Reality,' is set to re-ignite the groove metal genre with its high-energy, no-holds-barred sound.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SHUCKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON