Gary Numan Announces North American Tour

Just two weeks after the release of his album Intruder, Gary Numan has announced North American tour dates for later this year. The tour will begin on September 17 in Los Angeles, CA, and finish on October 23 in Santa Ana, CA.

Tickets are on sale to the public today at Gary's website HERE. Since its May 21 release, Intruder has already climbed to #3 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums and been praised by the press, with Paste describing the album as Gary Numan being "right at home in dystopia."

News of the tour also follows the announcement of the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, which will be hosted by the leading on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17th.

The show will see Gary Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career. Tickets are available here.

US Tour Dates:

September 17, 2021 Fri - Los Angeles - The Fonda

September 18, 2021 Sat - San Diego - The Observatory North Park

September 19, 2021 Sun - Pioneertown - Pappy & Harriet's

September 20, 2021 Mon - Phoenix - The Crescent Ballroom

September 22, 2021 Wed - San Antonio - Paper Tiger

September 23, 2021 Thu - Austin - Emo's

September 24, 2021 Fri - Dallas - Granada Theater

September 25, 2021 Sat - Houston - Numbers

September 27, 2021 Mon - Nashville - Basement East

September 28, 2021 Tue - Atlanta - Variety Playhouse

September 29, 2021 Wed - Carrboro - Cat's Cradle

September 30, 2021 Thu - DC - 9:30 Club

October 1, 2021 Fri - Buffalo - Town Ballroom

October 2, 2021 Sat - New York - Brooklyn Steel

October 4, 2021 Mon - Boston - Paradise

October 5, 2021 Tue - New Haven - College Street

October 6, 2021 Wed - Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 8, 2021 Fri - Toronto - Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 9, 2021 Sat - Detroit - Majestic Theatre

October 10, 2021 Sun - Chicago - Park West

October 11, 2021 Mon - Milwaukee - The Rave

October 12, 2021 Tue - Minneapolis - First Avenue

October 14, 2021 Thu - Denver - Gothic Theatre

October 15, 2021 Fri - Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall

October 16, 2021 Sat - Boise - Knitting Factory

October 17, 2021 Sun - Portland - Revolution Hall

October 18, 2021 Mon - Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom

October 19, 2021 Tue - Seattle - Neptune

October 21, 2021 Thu - Sacramento - Ace Of Spades

October 22, 2021 Fri - San Francisco - The Fillmore

October 23, 2021 Sat - Santa Ana - The Observatory