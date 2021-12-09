Gary Clark Jr. Announces First Leg of 2022 Tour

Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark Jr. announces his first domestic dates of the new year set for late January/early February 2022. Tickets are on sale now here.

Clark is currently writing/recording new material for his next full-length album. Details to follow.

Clark achieved global impact following his first Grammy Award® in 2014 winning Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Please Come Home" from his Warner Records debut album Blak And Blu, and seemingly never left the road. 2015's The Story Of Sonny Boy Slim wrought hard- won international acclaim as a critical force to be reckoned with.

Throughout 2019 Clark ascended to greater heights with the release of THIS LAND - his third full-length studio album which bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third consecutive Top 10 debut. The album and single of the same name attracted acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and more. He has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and more.

Clark's domestic tours became instant sell outs and his international profile found him topping bills at legendary festivals around the world and venues including the Hollywood Bowl, along with multiple appearances in stadiums supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones. Most recently, Clark won three more Grammy Awards including Best Rock Performance "This Land," Best Rock Song "This Land," and Best Contemporary Blues Album THIS LAND. Clark also performed his award-winning single "This Land," backed by The Roots at last year's Grammy Award® ceremony and released their version of the track.

Countless collaborations have been recorded with Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, John Legend, Alecia Keys, Foo Fighters, Nas, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Eric Clapton, Gustavo Santaolalla, Booker T. Jones, and many more. To date, Clark has been nominated for six GRAMMY Awards® and won four. Clark is currently working on his follow-up to THIS LAND.

U.S. Tour Dates

Jan 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Jan 29 - Tulsa OK - Cain's Ballroom

Jan 30 - Tulsa OK - Cain's Ballroom

Jan 31 - Wichita, KS - Wave

Feb 02 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center For The Performing Arts

Feb 05 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles