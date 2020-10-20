Gary Barlow, Michael Buble, and Sebastian Yatra Release Video for 'Elita'

The ferociously catchy Latin-pop fusion track.

Gary Barlow, Michael Bublé and Sebastián Yatra today unveil the brand new video for 'Elita' - the ferociously catchy Latin-pop fusion track that sees three of the biggest names in pop collaborate for the first time.



Directed by Vaughan Arnell (Sam Smith, Paloma Faith, Pet Shop Boys, Spice Girls) the video was filmed remotely with Gary in London, Michael in Vancouver, and Sebastián in Miami. Despite thousands of miles between them all, Gary, Michael and Sebastián have come together perfectly in a fun and vibrant video which is destined to have the viewer dancing to the beat of 'Elita'.



Watch the official music video for 'Elita' below.



'Elita' is the first track from one of Britain's most successful music stars Gary Barlow, whose forthcoming solo album 'Music Played By Humans' is due for release on Friday, November 27, and features special guest collaborations from Barry Manilow, James Corden, Chilly Gonzales and many more.



Pre-order/save 'Music Played By Humans' HERE



'Music Played By Humans' is Gary's first solo album since 2013's double platinum-selling 'Since I Saw You Last.' The album is an ode to the sounds of Gary's childhood, the orchestral and big band music which captured his imagination and eventually led to this album of original compositions. Recorded with a full 80-piece orchestra, 'Music Played By Humans' blends a multitude of eclectic sounds and styles to deliver one of the most exciting albums of the year.



"My ambition when we started this album," said Gary, "was to create something really bright, a celebration of music and the wonderful musicians we have in the UK and around the world. Some of it is recorded with an orchestra, some with quartets, a Latin band, and some of the tracks have jazz and big band sections - it really is music played by people, hence the title of the album - Music Played By Humans."



Gary wanted to bring together a group of musicians and collaborators, some perhaps a surprise to his audience, in an album brimming with flavor, emotion and a big, beautiful sound.



"This is the first album I've made that's really given me the opportunity to collaborate with this caliber of musicians on my songs, and they're all so different in their own right. 'Elita' began as a duet with Michael until he suggested bringing Sebastián onto the record and that gave the song a whole new dynamic. 'The Kind Of Friend I Need' with Corden was just fun to record from the beginning - it's a warm, good-humored, funny song that really celebrates British humor - in a northern way!"



On 'Eleven', Gary teams ups with French-Lebanese Jazz Trumpeter and composer Ibrahim Maalouf; Avishai Cohen, the acclaimed jazz musician who Gary is a longtime fan of, features on 'Before We Get Too Old'; and the GRAMMY Award-winning pianist and all-round entertainer, Chilly Gonzales appears on 'Oh What A Day'. British vocal powerhouse Beverley Knight lends her inimitable style to 'Enough and Enough' and on 'What's Leaving All About' Alesha Dixon duets with Gary to muse the breakdown of a relationship. Long-time friend and legendary performer, Barry Manilow plays the piano on the aptly titled 'You Make The Sun Shine', a gloriously upbeat number guaranteed to bring a smile to faces.



"Looking back, little did I realize how poignant this album would be in a time now that orchestras can't sit in a room together. We finished our last session 2 weeks before lockdown and when I listen to the album now, it brings back some great memories. We have some of the best musicians in the world in London...and they're on my recordings - I'm so lucky."



'Music Played By Humans' Gary Barlow's new solo album, is out Friday, November 27.

