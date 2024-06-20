Garth Brooks' The BIG 615 And TuneIn Launch 'The StormeCast' Podcast With Host Storme Warren

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, has announced the launch of The StormeCast, a new podcast from Garth Brooks' The BIG 615.

Hosted by legendary country radio personality Storme Warren, The StormeCast brings listeners intimate conversations with artists about the journey from their hometowns to their first big break, as well as extended interviews from Warren's weekday show on The BIG 615 and more. The StormeCast debuts with a never-before-aired conversation with Miranda Lambert that dives into her early days in Nashville. The episode is available to stream now on TuneIn and all major podcast platforms.

"I wish everyone loved country music as much as Storme does," said Brooks. "He loves the artists and the artists love him. That is what is going to make his podcast special."

The StormeCast features interviews with today's most influential country music stars and the incredible stories of how they broke into country music, as well as their not-so-glitzy first jobs in town, how many times they were told "no," and most importantly, how they powered through it all. Listeners can also catch extended interviews from 'The Storme Warren Show' after they run on The BIG 615. Each episode is brought to listeners commercial-free by Tractor Supply Company.

"Storme, one of the best interviewers in radio, knows how to create authentic moments with the world's biggest stars that you can't find anywhere else," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "The StormeCast is an extension of the high-quality content Garth Brooks and the SEVENS Radio Network team deliver on a daily basis on The BIG 615. Now, listeners have on-demand access to the interviews they love on The BIG 615 and even more great content."

Brooks launched the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn in June 2023 with its first station, The BIG 615 powered by Tractor Supply Company. Since then, The BIG 615 has become the top global country radio station on TuneIn. In its first year, the station drew listeners from across the globe, from Brazil to Australia, to hear an authentic take on country music.

The new podcast is the latest in a line of milestones for the station in its first year, including:

Country Radio Seminar (CRS) Named The Storme Warren Show This Year's Top Daily National Personality/Show. In addition to the show taking top honors, The BIG 615's Music Director Monta Vaden was named the leading National Programmer/Curator, marking the first time a woman has won the prestigious award.

Artist to Artist Series Launched With Host Garth Brooks. In April, the station launched a new interview series, hosted by Garth Brooks himself, to take fans beyond the music and bring them closer to the most influential country music artists.

Sinead Burgess Joined Lineup of Hosts. Popular singer-songwriter Sinead Burgess from Australia joined The BIG 615 lineup of hosts in December to bring more international voices to the station.

Dive Bar Concert Drew Two Million Entries. The station drew in over two million entries in its first contest ever to let fans win tickets to Garth Brooks' Dive Bar concert to celebrate the opening of his Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk in Nashville.

The StormeCast is available for free to listeners around the globe via TuneIn and all major podcast streaming platforms. Please visit TuneIn.com/garthbrooks for more information on TuneIn and the SEVENS Radio Network stations.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com.

About Garth Brooks:

Garth Brooks just opened his brand new bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk. The opening was celebrated with a Dive Bar concert on Black Friday that streamed exclusively on Amazon. He also just released a new boxed set, "The Limited Series," which is the third and final in the series and contains Garth's 14th studio album, Time Traveler. The boxed set is on sale exclusively at Bass Pro Shops.

Garth has returned to radio with the SEVENS Radio Network on TuneIn. So far, the announced stations include The BIG 615 with Storme Warren, Tailgate Radio with Maria Taylor and The Garth Channel. He currently has a residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 2023 completely sold out, dates for 2024 are currently on sale.

In 2022, Garth completed the three and a half year long Stadium Tour. It drew an average of more than 95 thousand people in each city it played and was seen by a cumulative audience of nearly three-million people. The tour ended that September when Garth played the fifth sold-out concert at Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park. The five concerts were seen by over 400-thousand people. Garth has received every accolade you can bestow on an artist. Garth has received The Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, seven CMA Entertainer of the Year honors and nine Diamond Awards. He remains the #1-selling solo artist in U.S. history, certified by the RIAA with 162 million album sales.​

