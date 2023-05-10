Garth Brooks Partners with TuneIn to Amplify Country Music Radio

The network will be exclusively available on TuneIn for its 75 million monthly active listeners around the world.  

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, announced today it will be the home of Garth Brooks and his new SEVENS Radio Network. Launching this summer, SEVENS Radio will include multiple stations dedicated to country music and more, all curated and conceived by Garth Brooks. The network will be exclusively available on TuneIn for its 75 million monthly active listeners around the world.

"I'm excited about the future of TuneIn and feel lucky to announce a partnership with them," said Garth Brooks. "The thought of a global network of stations uniting all music fans is something I want to be a part of. The possibilities are bigger than I can dream."

Brooks is one of the world's best-selling recording artists having sold more than 170 million records. He is the best selling solo album artist of all time in the United States with 156 million domestic units sold. His music catalog is one of the most exclusive and valuable in all of music streaming.

"Garth Brooks is a tireless entrepreneur and one of the most recognizable stars in the world. When he shared his vision for SEVENS Radio, we knew TuneIn should be his home," said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "At TuneIn, we believe in the power of radio and those artists who are passionate about it. Garth and the entire SEVENS team are creating something we believe fans will love and we're so proud to have them on TuneIn."

Through this new partnership, brands will gain access to unique advertising opportunities to expand their reach to new audiences.

Listeners can enjoy all their favorite audio including the 100,000+ radio stations available on TuneIn by downloading the Android or IoS app, visiting tunein.com, or telling their smart speakers to play their favorite audio on TuneIn Live.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Nili Brosh Releases Two New Singles; Song For Hope & Lavender Mountains Photo
Nili Brosh Releases Two New Singles; 'Song For Hope' & 'Lavender Mountains'

What do Danny Elfman, Cirque du Soleil and Dethklok have in common? That’d be guitar virtuoso NILI BROSH. Having been endorsed by Ibanez Guitars for over a decade, BROSH can be seen playing her LA Custom Shop Ibanez RG770 guitar, which she’s also used for performances with Danny Elfman, Dethklok, as well as her solo concerts.

LP Shares Golden & Announces New Album Photo
LP Shares 'Golden' & Announces New Album

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds of Summer), Andrew Berkeley Martin (Palaye Royale), and GRAMMY-nominated producer-songwriter Matthew Pauling to deliver a poignant and emotionally resonant work that showcases LP’s personal growth.

Juno Rucker Drops Soulful New Single Pretty People Photo
Juno Rucker Drops Soulful New Single 'Pretty People'

Emerging Las Vegas-based artist Juno Rucker has released his compelling new single 'Pretty People'.

Post-Rock-Chamber-Pops Balmorhea Release New Conditions Single Photo
Post-Rock-Chamber-Pop's Balmorhea Release 'New Conditions' Single

“New Conditions”, a key composition from Balmorhea’s second album for Deutsche Grammophon. Like the group’s recently issued single “Step Step Step”, “New Conditions” is accompanied by a companion video made by Odd.One. Its monochrome visuals, familiar yet strange, suggest a universe in a state of constant flux, always changing, never rigid.


From This Author - Michael Major

ABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR SeriesABC to Profile Elizabeth Taylor on SUPERSTAR Series
decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'decker. Shares New Single 'Supernovae'
Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion ReleasesBright Eyes Announce Third Wave of Companion Releases
Video: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' VideoVideo: Ashnikko Prepares for Battle in Cinematic 'WEEDKILLER' Video

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET