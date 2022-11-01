Gareth Campbell Releases New Love Song 'Lisa'
"Lisa" describes a modern-day love story that listeners are sure to connect with.
Singer/songwriter and recording artist Gareth Campbell recently released his newest single called "Lisa." You can listen to the song HERE!
With emotional lyrics like couldn't figure out if you wanted, money, games, or love, what if we fit just like a fine leather glove, "Lisa" describes a modern-day love story that listeners are sure to connect with.
"This song is about meeting a fun, intriguing person who is not on the same path as you, but you wish they were at the time," Gareth explains. "My question for the fans is, have you ever met someone like that?"
Gareth Campbell discovered his passion for music in 4th grade when he started playing viola. Influenced by bands like Maroon 5, Disturbed, and Bad Wolves, he quickly learned he had a musical ear and developed his skills until college, when took a break to study engineering and start a career. After spending years in engineering and automotive retail, he decided to pick up music again during the pandemic. Singing was something he always enjoyed, so he sought out the online classes that producer Justine Blazer was offering. Justine extended the opportunity to write and record music at her studio (Ten7Teen).
In 2020, Gareth won his first Josie Music Award in the "Rock Song of the Year" category for his single "2020 of You." He received three nominations in 2021: Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year ("2020 of You"), and Music Video of the Year ("Stepping Stone"). In 2022, he was nominated for Video of the Year ("Jealous Moon") and Rock Single of the Year ("Lying Next to You"). His current single "Lisa" was released on October 25, 2022 and he plans to release more music throughout 2023.
