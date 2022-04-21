Galantis, SG Lewis, Ty Sunderland & More To Headline First-Annual Planet Pride Festival

The event marks the first-ever collaboration between two of New York's most prominent promoters - Jake Resnicow and Ty Sunderland - uniting to bring six of the largest LGBTQ+ events in one, including Dreamland, WE Party, XLSIOR, ZeroSpace, Ty Tea and Love Prism. in Brooklyn, taking place June 25 at Brooklyn Mirage.

The 12-hour event will feature three stages and gives back to charity, benefiting Heritage of Pride and FEMME House, a 501(c)(3) fostering more equitable opportunities for women and LGBTQ+ individuals in music.

"I'm psyched to elevate the Pride festival experience with an incredible, diverse lineup across 3 massive stages at NYC's best venue," says producer Jake Resnicow. "Pride is all about giving back and we're honored to benefit FEMME HOUSE, which is paving the way for LGBTQ+ individuals in music through scholarships, mentorships and workshops."

"I'm so gagged to not only be DJing but to be bringing these dance music legends together for one party to celebrate Pride. It's going to be a very special day," says Ty Sunderland.

The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets and performance artists. Along with Galantis, SG Lewis, LP Giobbi and Ty Sunderland, the event will feature a surprise popstar appearance, performances by RuPaul Drag Race's Aquaria, Gottmik and Violet Chachki, and DJ sets by Alexis Tucci, Allison Nunes, Ben Bakson, Dan Slater, Fabio Luigi, Spencer H, Las Bibas from Vizcaya and Matt Denton. Additional acts and performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for Planet Pride will go on sale Tuesday, April 26 at 10AM ET here. Registration for presale access is available now.

Jake Resnicow is the premiere promoter in the LGBTQ+ space, and was honored as one of the OUT100 Most Influential LGBTQ People of the Year. His Pride Festivals in New York, Miami, Las Vegas and Los Angeles are spectacles, and he's produced some of the most prestigious fundraiser events, raising over $30M for organizations including Life Ball, Trevor Project, The White Party Gala, Ali Forney Center, Lambda Legal and It Gets Better. Most recently, his record-breaking WorldPride event at Javits Center event raised over $500,000 for charity.

Ty Sunderland is NYC's leading LGBTQ promotor. With 4 signature events in the NY area, Ty is known for sell out Pop and Disco parties. Sunderland is also a world renowned DJ; from 7 AEG presented sold out shows at Webster Hall in 2021 to DJing Gigi Hadid's birthday, and The Met Gala official after party.

The Festival will also mark the first-ever hybrid Pride event, taking place live and in the metaverse at MetaPride Land. "Physical restrictions no longer prevent our community from celebrating Pride," says Jake Resnicow. "Discrimination becomes disempowered. MetaPride Land is a safe and anonymous place for people to gather online to celebrate Pride from the safety of their homes, and choose their level of immersion through sociable experiences."