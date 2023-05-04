GRATEFUL DEAD MEET-UP 2023 Coming to Theaters

The Grateful Dead is back for the highly anticipated annual event "Meet-Up At The Movies" screening in select territories worldwide on June 22 and 24.

Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment, this year's event is the Dead's first ever concert at Chicago's Soldier Field on June 22, 1991, from the original six-camera stadium video feed with pristine soundboard audio.

Featuring the Dead's Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, and with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keys, the Soldier Field show was filled with fan favorites, including "Shakedown Street," "Brown-Eyed Women," "Playing In The Band," "Terrapin Station," "Dark Star," and more.

This year's event will also feature bonus content including the Good Ol' Grateful Deadcast Presents: Here Comes Sunshine 1973 and an introduction from Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux.

Tickets for "2023 Meet-Up At The Movies" go on sale on Thursday, May 11 at www.MeetUpAtTheMovies.com.

A year after Brent Mydland's passing, the Grateful Dead returned to the summer stadium circuit, with two keyboard players filling the seat Brent left vacant. Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick's presence and musical contributions reinvigorated the revitalized the Grateful Dead, and the inspiration of the Dead's playing was palpable.

On a Saturday night in front of 60,000 fans, the Dead played what is often considered one of the greatest shows of the Bruce-Vince era, up there with the second Giants Stadium show from a few days earlier.

"We are thrilled to partner with Rhino once again to bring the Grateful Dead 'Meet-Up' to movie theaters all around the world," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "This is one of our most requested events and we are pleased to keep bringing Deadheads together in local cinemas year after year."

Watch the new trailer here: