GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Welcomes Iconic Recordings As Their 2021 Inductions

Today the Recording Academy® welcomes the 2021 inductees for the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 29 new titles, the Hall, now in its 48th year, currently totals 1,142 recordings.

"We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog."

The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday's "Solitude," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith's Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Crocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright.

Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here

For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com

2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees



"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"

Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville

Single

BLUES BREAKERSJohn Mayall With Eric ClaptonAlbum

CANCIONES DE MI PADRELinda RonstadtAlbum

"CLEAN UP WOMAN"Betty WrightSingle

"COPENHAGEN"Fletcher Henderson And His OrchestraSingle

"DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"JourneySingle

"FREIGHT TRAIN"Elizabeth CottenSingle

GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.Bruce SpringsteenAlbum

HORSESPatti SmithAlbum

HOT BUTTERED SOULIsaac HayesAlbum

IN THE RIGHT PLACEDr. JohnAlbum

LICENSED TO ILLBeastie BoysAlbum

MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMENJoe CrockerAlbum

MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"The Cannonball Adderley QuintetAlbum

RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJORLeonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of LondonAlbum

SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETSKolisch String QuartetAlbum

SOPeter GabrielAlbum

"SOLITUDE"Billie HolidaySingle

TENPearl JamAlbum

TEXAS FLOODStevie Ray Vaughan And Double TroubleAlbum

THE CARSThe CarsAlbum

"THE GAMBLER"Kenny RogersSingle

THE LOW END THEORYA Tribe Called QuestAlbum

"TIME IS ON MY SIDE"Irma ThomasSingle

TRIODolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou HarrisAlbum

"WE ARE THE WORLD"USA For AfricaSingle

"WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"Kansas Joe And Memphis MinnieSingle

"WRECK OF THE OLD 97"Vernon DalhartSingle

"Y.M.C.A."Village PeopleSingle