GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Welcomes Iconic Recordings As Their 2021 Inductions
Inductees include Bruce Springsteen, 'We Are The World,' and 'Don't Stop Believing.'
Today the Recording Academy® welcomes the 2021 inductees for the distinguished GRAMMY Hall Of Fame®, continuing its ongoing commitment to preserving and celebrating timeless recordings. This year's additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees. With 29 new titles, the Hall, now in its 48th year, currently totals 1,142 recordings."We are proud to announce this year's diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog." The 2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees range from A Tribe Called Quest's The Low End Theory to Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.. The list also features Billie Holiday's "Solitude," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'," Linda Ronstadt's Canciones De Mi Padre, Patti Smith's Horses, USA For Africa's "We Are The World," and Village People's "Y.M.C.A." Other inductees include recordings by Beastie Boys, Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London, The Cars, Elizabeth Cotton, Joe Crocker, Vernon Dalhart, Dr. John, Peter Gabriel, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes, Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra, Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie, Kolisch String Quartet, John Mayall With Eric Clapton, Dolly Parton, Pearl Jam, Kenny Rogers, Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble, The Cannonball Adderley Quintet, Irma Thomas, and Betty Wright. Eligible recipients will receive an official certificate from the Recording Academy. For a full list of 2021 recordings inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, see below or visit here. For more information about the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame or the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, please visit GRAMMY.com.
2021 GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Inductees
BLUES BREAKERS
"AU CLAIR DE LA LUNE"
Édouard-Léon Scott De Martinville
Single
John Mayall With Eric Clapton
Album CANCIONES DE MI PADRE
Linda Ronstadt
Album "CLEAN UP WOMAN"
Betty Wright
Single "COPENHAGEN"
Fletcher Henderson And His Orchestra
Single "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'"
Journey
Single "FREIGHT TRAIN"
Elizabeth Cotten
Single GREETINGS FROM ASBURY PARK, N.J.
Bruce Springsteen
Album HORSES
Patti Smith
Album HOT BUTTERED SOUL
Isaac Hayes
Album IN THE RIGHT PLACE
Dr. John
Album LICENSED TO ILL
Beastie Boys
Album MAD DOGS & ENGLISHMEN
Joe Crocker
Album MERCY, MERCY, MERCY! LIVE AT "THE CLUB"
The Cannonball Adderley Quintet
Album RAVEL: PIANO CONCERTO IN G MAJOR
Leonard Bernstein With The Philharmonia Orchestra Of London
Album SCHOENBERG: THE FOUR STRING QUARTETS
Kolisch String Quartet
Album SO
Peter Gabriel
Album "SOLITUDE"
Billie Holiday
Single TEN
Pearl Jam
Album TEXAS FLOOD
Stevie Ray Vaughan And Double Trouble
Album THE CARS
The Cars
Album "THE GAMBLER"
Kenny Rogers
Single THE LOW END THEORY
A Tribe Called Quest
Album "TIME IS ON MY SIDE"
Irma Thomas
Single TRIO
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris
Album "WE ARE THE WORLD"
USA For Africa
Single "WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS"
Kansas Joe And Memphis Minnie
Single "WRECK OF THE OLD 97"
Vernon Dalhart
Single "Y.M.C.A."
Village People
Single
