GENESIS OWUSU Shares New Single 'Tied Up!'

Their sophomore album, STRUGGLER, will be out August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu will release his highly anticipated sophomore album, STRUGGLER, out August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.

He is also set to bring his vibrant live show to North America this fall for a headline tour, following his arena tour this spring supporting Paramore. Today, the artist born Owusu returns with his latest single, “Tied Up!” – the follow up to lead single “Leaving The Light” which was praised by the likes of Billboard, Consequence, SPIN and more. 

“Tied Up!” is the album’s magnum opus and defined by a stomping beat and warping guitar line, buttered by Owusu’s forceful vocals that speak to the heart of the album’s mindset; the struggle of getting by in an uneasy world, and holding onto oneself in the process.

Produced by Sol Was (Beyoncé’s Renaissance) and Henry Was (Justin Jay, Thumpasaurus), the addictive track lends energetic nods to fan favorites like “Good Times” and “Wit Da Team” rounded out by a pounding, yet meditative, outro; ‘I’m the struggler, ain’t no way to love ya’. 

Watch the “Tied Up!” video, which continues his collaboration with globally-celebrated Aotearoa (New Zealand) visual artist Lisa Reihana, and sees Owusu as a boxer going to battle for himself while running from his demons, here: https://youtu.be/qwobGg9q3gI

STRUGGLER is an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life, and our ability to endure. Where his celebrated 2021 debut album, Smiling With No Teeth, uncovered the battle against depression and racism, STRUGGLER is about how to get through its struggle.

The album takes inspiration from a close friend hitting the brink and coming through the other side, in conjunction with prompted questions of life and beauty that Owusu found himself contemplating during readings of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis - references that are explicitly featured in “Tied Up!”. 

One of Australia's most-celebrated recent albums, Smiling With No Teeth demonstrated the beginning of Owusu’s profound artistic revolution and soul-bearing expression.

The album secured radio support from NPR stations across the US (KCRW, KEXP, WXPN and more) and BBC Radio along with being named Australia’s triple j “Album of the Year” and winning four ARIA award titles including “Album of the Year.” Global acclaim also came from tastemakers and critics alike, including Los Angeles Times, AV Club, KCRW, Paste, The Needle Drop, BET, American Songwriter, OkayPlayer, and many more.

Owusu additionally saw his album track, "Gold Chains," included in President Obama's Favorite Music of 2021, and he made his late night debut performing the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He followed the album with his Missing Molars EP and acclaimed standalone singles in 2022 – “GTFO” and “Get Inspired.” 

GENESIS OWUSU 2023 TOUR DATES

10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

10/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

10/14 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

10/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

10/17 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground

10/18 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

10/19 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

10/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

10/25 Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/27 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre 

10/28 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

10/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East

10/31 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

11/01 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

11/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall

11/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11/09 Seattle, WA - Neumos

11/10 Portland, OR - Star Theatre

11/11 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

11/15 London, UK - Heaven

11/16 Paris, FR - Café de la Danse

11/17 Berlin, DE - Hole44

12/01 Perth, AUS - Ice Cream Factory

12/08 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall

12/09 Canberra, AUS - UC Refectory

12/14 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall

12/15 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion

12/16 Adelaide, AUS - Hindley St Music Hall

photo by Bec Parsons



