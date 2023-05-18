GENESIS OWUSU Returns with New Album 'STRUGGLER'

The album will be out on August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.
The dawn of a new era for Genesis Owusu begins. The ARIA award-winning Ghanaian-Australian artist, born Kofi Owusu-Ansah, announces his highly anticipated sophomore album, STRUGGLER, out on August 18 via OURNESS / AWAL.
Additionally, he has announced his global headline world tour including dates in North America, Australia, the UK, Germany and more, and shares the album's lead single, "Leaving the Light," along with its video directed by globally-celebrated Aotearoa New Zealand visual artist Lisa Reihana.
After launching onto the global map with his critically acclaimed debut album, 2021's Smiling with No Teeth, Owusu takes his next steps forward with STRUGGLER; an imminent exploration of the chaos and absurdity of life, and our ability to endure.
Where Smiling With No Teeth uncovered the battle against depression and racism, STRUGGLER is about how to get through it. The album takes inspiration from a close friend hitting the brink and coming through the other side, in conjunction with prompted questions of life and beauty that Owusu found himself contemplating during readings of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot and Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis.
Recorded between the US and Australia, the album's producers traverse musical genres; from Jason Evigan (RUFUS DU SOL, SZA), to Mikey Freedom Hart (Jon Batiste's 2021 Grammy of the Year Album, We Are), Sol Was (Beyoncé's Renaissance), and original producers, Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer.
Additionally, Owusu has collaborated with Lisa Reihana on STRUGGLER's complete visual identity. Having been showcased in elite institutions throughout the US and EU including the Venice Biennale for her critically-acclaimed video installation, In Pursuit of Venus [Infected], Reihana's work spans a diverse range of mediums.
From film, to costume and body adornment, plus video installation, Reihana has rightfully earned a reputation as a world-renowned artist and producer, engaging in thought-provoking dialogues around the concept of culture.
Today, Owusu's latest chapter unfolds with the album's lead single "Leaving the Light," a fervent anthem about survival and perseverance. Opening to a spine-crawling run of bass notes, "Leaving the Light" sets an urgent tone for the new album. The immediacy hits through Owusu's feverish verses and echoed shouts, including a jolting mix of poetic punk and melodic catharsis, and exploring form and rhythm across the track.
5/20 Coffs Harbour, AUS - Storyland @ Park Beach Reserve
5/23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**
5/25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**
5/28 Boston, MA - Boston Calling
5/30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**
5/31 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**
6/02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**
6/04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**
6/05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**
6/07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**
6/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**
6/10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**
6/11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**
6/13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**
6/14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**
10/12 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
10/13 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
10/14 Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch
10/15 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
10/17 Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
10/18 Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD
10/19 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
10/20 Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere
10/21 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
10/25 Washington, DC - Union Stage
10/27 Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
10/28 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
10/29 Nashville, TN - The Basement East
10/31 Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage
11/01 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory
11/03 Denver, CO - Globe Hall
11/06 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
11/07 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
11/09 Seattle, WA - Neumos
11/10 Portland, OR - Star Theatre
11/11 Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
11/15 London, UK - Heaven
11/16 Paris, FR - Café de la Danse
11/17 Berlin, DE - Hole44
12/01 Perth, AUS - Ice Cream Factory
12/08 Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall
12/09 Canberra, AUS - UC Refectory
12/14 Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall
12/15 Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion
12/16 Adelaide, AUS - Hindley St Music Hall
**notes tour dates with Paramore, Bloc Party
Photo by Bec Parsons
