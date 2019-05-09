G Flip Shares Video For I AM NOT AFRAID

Melbourne-based drummer, producer, singer and multi-talented performer G Flip (Georgia Flipo) reveals the visual accompaniment to latest single "I Am Not Afraid". Directed by Lucy Knox, the video explores the themes of empowerment and overcoming adversities, that are central to "I Am Not Afraid" and G Flip's narrative. The video aptly features Tas Pappas, ex-pro skater and star of the cult Vice documentary All This Mayhem.

Co-produced by Ariel Rechstaid (HAIM, Vampire Weekend, Adele, Blood Orange) at his studio in LA, "I Am Not Afraid" is a self-empowerment anthem that is G to the core: passionate, towering and unapologetic.

"I Am Not Afraid" arrives after Flipo entered 2019 with the emotive ballad "Bring Me Home" and summery pop gem "Drink Too Much". It's been just over 12 months now since G Flip shared her debut single "About You", which marked the arrival of an exciting new pop talent. The single scored a Pitchfork Best New Track, topped US College Radio, landed in the top 20 of theSpotify Global Viral Charts and along with "Killing My Time" has been championed by Beats 1 (Zane Lowe, Matt Wilkinson), BBC Radio 1 (Annie Mac, Phil Taggart, Huw Stephens), KCRW, NPR and triple j.

Check out the video here:

With over 35 million streams collectively, G Flip continues to wow crowds in Australia and across the globe. She is currently on tour with the Groovin the Moo festival while also playing an entire run of sold-out headline dates across the country. Later this month, she will head to the UK and EU before performing at Lollapalooza.

Watch this space for news coming soon about her debut album....

G FLIP TOUR DATES

Thursday, May 9 2019 | Melbourne, VIC | The Corner - SOLD OUT

Friday, May 10 2019 | Perth, WA | Jack Rabbit Slims - SOLD OUT

Wednesday, 15 May 2019 | London | The Garage

Thursday, 16 May 2019 | Paris | Le Pop-Up du Label

Thursday, 23 May 2019 | Berlin | Kantine Am Berghain

Saturday, 25 May 2019 | Amsterdam | London Calling Festival

Sunday, August 4 | Chicago | Lollapalooza

Saturday 24 August 2019 | Reading | Reading Festival

Sunday 25 August 2019 | Wetherby | Leeds Festival

Friday 30 August 2019 | Ireland | Electric Picnic





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You