Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce 'Suffocating Hallucination'

Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce 'Suffocating Hallucination'

The 5-song collaborative release will be out on March 3rd from Closed Casket Activities.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Full of Hell pack nihilism, devastation, and overwhelming fury into every outpouring. Primitive Man blend existential dread and postmodern terror with hostile sludge and doom. It was inevitable that the pair of acclaimed hellraisers, coveted by devoted adherents, would collaborate.

Primitive Man bring their grimy, misery-driven heaviness together with Full Of Hell's iconoclastic genre-busting grindcore into a singularly powerful dual artistic statement.

Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a US tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed below).

The combination of Full Of Hell's furious blast furnace speed and Primitive Man's immersive glacial doom was born first from friendship and second from the idea that they had something to say in unison.

Full Of Hell guitarist Spencer Hazard suggested it. Soon, he and his bandmates - Dylan Walker (vocals), Dave Bland (drums), and Sam DiGristine (bass) - were in a room with Primitive Man's Ethan Lee McCarthy (vocals, guitars), Jonathan Campos (bass), and Joe Linden (drums).

"It's kind of like making a new hybrid band," Walker explains. "It's a really special marker of the friendship between us. We approach each collaboration differently, depending on the personalities in the room. With Primitive Man, we wrote everything in the studio. Each collaborative record is a cornerstone in our discography, as important as our own full-lengths."

Pre-order Suffocating Hallucination from Closed Casket Activities here and see both bands on the road soon.

Listen to the new single here:

Fit For An Autopsy/The Acacia Strain/Full Of Hell/Primitive Man 2023 Tour

February 24 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
March 8 Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
March 9 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
March 10 Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
March 11 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall
March 12 Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
March 14 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
March 15 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
March 17 Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
March 18 Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
March 19 Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
March 20 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
March 21 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720™
March 22 Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
March 25 Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
March 26 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
March 28 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
March 29 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
March 30 Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete's
April 1 Worcester, MA @ Palladium



Dream, Ivory Share Single From New Album & Announce Headline Tour Photo
Dream, Ivory Share Single From New Album & Announce Headline Tour
Southern California-based Filipino duo Dream, Ivory have announced their new album About A Boy (Naked), featuring new acoustic arrangements of 2022’s About A Boy. In addition to the news, they’ve shared “Would It Kill You At All (Naked)”, and announced a March headline tour kicking off in Los Angeles and ending in New York.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album Lets Start Here Photo
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single Beach Inside Photo
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 Co-Headline Tour Photo
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 Co-Headline Tour
Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major


Sadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera FilmSadie Sink to Star in O'DESSA Rock Opera Film
January 17, 2023

Sadie Sink will star in Searchlight Pictures' O'Dessa, a new rock opera film directed by Geremy Jasper. The film will feature original songs by Jasper and Jason Binnick. Sink will begin shooting in Croatia in May, before starting to film the final season of Stranger Things in the summer.
Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'Lil Yachty Reveals Release Date for Upcoming Album 'Let's Start Here'
January 17, 2023

The sound of his debut mixtape was prophetic, creating a new wave of hip hop while laying out the blueprint for many of the most popular rap stars to follow. With his finger constantly on the pulse of culture, Lil Yachty has utilized his unmatched sense of what’s next to expand his career into other entertainment verticals.
Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'Jane. Shares Serene Single 'Beach Inside'
January 17, 2023

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., shares serene single 'Beach Inside.' After a string of dates supporting singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse on tour and playing in Waterhouse's live band across the Western U.S., Jane. will complete the tour tonight in Salt Lake City, UT with tickets available now.
Comedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS AwardsComedian Ben Gleib To Host 59th CAS Awards
January 17, 2023

Gleib has made multiple appearances on “The Late Late Show” on CBS, and he has appeared on “The Tonight Show” on NBC, in the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot movie, and @Midnight on Comedy Central. He voices characters in the animated films Ice Age and The Book of Life.
Mastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline TourMastodon & Gojira Join Forces for Extensive 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour
January 17, 2023

Teaming up for what promises to be an unforgettable jaunt of epic proportions, iconic GRAMMY® Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join forces with GRAMMY® Award-nominated French heavy metal luminaries Gojira for THE MEGA-MONSTERS TOUR,  a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023.
share