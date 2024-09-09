Freya Beer Releases Deceptive Single 'False Hope'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FREYA BEER is back with the electrifying new track “False Hope”. With Jekyll and Hyde-like arrangements, that veer from Beabadoobee-esque bubblegum/pop to blistering Garbage-style grunge/rock in the thump of a heartbeat; the single arrives as a thrilling curve-ball from London’s rising Gothic-pop chanteuse.



With a subject matter as deceiving as its devious melodies, Freya says of the song: “False Hope” is about coming across individuals who promise the world to you but fail to present. It’s a song about picking yourself up after you come across ‘flaky’ characters.”



Recorded in Colchester, the track is Freya’s latest collaboration with producer Tom Donovan, notable for his work with Miles Kane. “False Hope” swiftly follows Freya’s recent 4-track EP release ‘Tatianna’ (out now on vinyl and digital - pre-order the EP here), and follows a summer of festival dates at the likes of Y-NOT Festival and FYA Festival.



Making 2024 her own, Freya supported punk poet Dr John Cooper-Clarke on his spoken word tour around the UK, with Beer receiving the unique opportunity to perform her own poetry at the iconic London Palladium. More recently she appeared in the fashion magazine, Hunger, and was photographed by the iconic Rankin.



In October/November Freya and her band will be back on the road for a mega 22 live date tour around the UK. Catch her at these dates and venues as follows:

FREYA BEER UK LIVE DATES 2024

Saturday 5 October - Woking - The Fiery Bird

Wednesday 9 October - London - The Half Moon

Saturday - 12 October - Deal - The Lighthouse

Sunday 13 October - Brighton - Hope & Ruin

Wednesday 16 October - Southampton - Heartbreakers

Friday 18 October - Northampton - The Lab

Saturday 19 October - Birmingham - Sunflower Lounge

Wednesday 23 October - Poole - The Lighthouse

Thursday 24 October - Newport - Le Pub

Sunday 27 October - Milton Keynes - Crauford Arms

Monday 28 October - Newcastle - The Cluny 2

Tuesday 29 October - Leeds - Headrow House

Thursday 31 October - Manchester - 33 Oldham Street

Friday 1 November - Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda

Saturday 2 November - Whitehaven - Twisted Tongues

Monday 4 November - Barnoldswick - Music & Arts Centre

Tuesday 5 November - Hull - The New Adelphi Club

Wednesday 6 November - Huddersfield - The Parish

Friday 8 November - Stowmarket - John Peel Centre

Sunday 10 November - Colchester - Three Wise Monkeys

Thursday 14 November - Worcester - Drummonds

Thursday 28 November - Bristol - Exchange

Friday 29 November - Wolverhampton - North Street Social

Friday 6 December - Leicester - The Shed

Sunday 8 December - Glasgow - The Hug & Pint

Monday 9 December - Edinburgh - Sneaky Pete’s

Hailed as a “raw and thrilling talent”, Freya Beer is a singer-songwriter from West London. Inspired by art, literature, alternative fashion and music, Freya distils her disparate influences through a gothic soul and devil-may-care spirit that dares to dream in the darkness.



Having sparked a wave of attention from the get-go with her self-released debut single “Bike Boy”’ and follow-up “Six Months” in 2018, Freya earned a BBC Introducing Live Lounge Session and a feature on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio 6 Music show — and so the roller coaster began.

With the wind in her sails, Freya launched her own label Sisterhood Records in 2019 as a vehicle to further her creativity. In 2020, she released the single “Dear Sweet Rosie” with the track drumming up further support from BBC 6 Music as well as a live session on Marc Riley’s show (which was then highlighted as one of his “Best of the Year” that December). Renowned music critic John Robb also hailed her as ‘New Artist of the Day’ on his Louder Than War site and predicted a Mercury Prize in years to come.

Revealing her many shades with a series of exquisite lockdown cover versions, Freya bookended 2020 with the acclaimed single “Arms Open Wide”, which was placed in PRS for Music’s Top 20 songs of the year. Discovering new audiences and in-turn more about herself as an artist, Freya released her debut album ‘Beast’ in October 2021 to unanimous fanfare.

In the Spring of 2023, Freya shared the AA-side single “Fantasy” // “Galore”, and continued to build her loyal live following with numerous headline shows in London, a key slot at Latitude Festival, a solo support run with Honeyblood and made her US live debut with a full-band show in New York City. Having attracted praise from a range of musical tastemakers across her career to-date, Freya recently launched her own radio show ‘Freya’s Gothic Disco’ on Islington Radio. She was also featured in Time Out’s special Goth-themed issue for Halloween 2023, with 2024 proving to be a landmark year for the artist.

