French Punks Topsy Turvy's Release 'You Don't Know' Single Off Upcoming LP 'It Can't Be Easy'

The LP ‘It Can’t Be Easy is slated for release on January 13th.

Nov. 10, 2022  

Thousand Islands Records will release the new album from French punks Topsy Turvy's in the U.S. and Canada. The LP 'It Can't Be Easy is slated for release on January 13th.

TOPSY TURVY'S is a melodic punk rock band, with female & male vocals, born in 2008 in Poitiers (France).

Its influences range from classic melodic hardcore from the 90s to modern indie punk stuff, with a lot of melodies with emo vibes and tons of energy.

After having played over 300 shows around the world (in 26 countries) and releasing 3 albums and 3 splits/EP since their debut, they keep touring and sharing their music wherever they can, still questioning their music practice in a world collapsing.

Listen to the new single here:



Michael Major


