Free Throw Releases ‘Those Days Are Gone’ Deluxe Album

Listen to the deluxe album, commemorating ten years of its release.
Free Throw have released the special, deluxe version of their popular album ‘Those Days Are Gone’ out now through Wax Bodega. The new version of the album includes the original songs, new versions of songs featuring Tades Sanville of Hot Mulligan, Nathan Hardy of Microwave, Pat Miranda of Movements, Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids and Yvette Young of Covet with additional live versions of the original tracks rounding out the album, commemorating ten years of its release.
The band previously released the new versions of “Hey Ken, Someone Methodically Mushed The Donuts ft. Tades Sanville of Hot Mulligan” and “What Day Is It, October?" (Re-Recorded) ft. Nathan Hardy of Microwave". The album’s focus track out today is “Kim Tastie (Re-Recorded) ft. Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids”.
"I happen to love this particular Free Throw song, so working on it was truly a great time,” says Goodwyne on the re-recording of the song. “They are also big time homies of ours, so it means a lot to be collaborating with them in this way. As I was tracking I was honestly vibing so hard that I started adding a couple of my own parts, and I was nervous they would think the parts were corny or that I was stepping out of my lane, but they were so receptive and cool about it and they left all of the parts in which felt so good!"
In December, Free Throw announced a headline tour in celebration of ‘Those Days Are Gone’ performing the record in full alongside fan favorites from their five - album catalog – melding these timeless songs with the band’s reputation for delivering raucous sing-along live shows. The tour kicks off next month on Friday, March 28 in Austin, TX with support from highly regarded up and coming bands Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon. Tickets are on sale now here. The band has also announced two new album shows taking place in the UK with support from Heart Attack Man. Dates listed below.
“We didn't quite know Those Days Are Gone was going to be as special as a lot of people consider it today, but we thought that we had something really good,” says vocalist Cory Castro. There’s been so much that’s happened since we made the record, but in some ways, it still kind of feels like yesterday.”
w/Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon
March 28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
March 29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
March 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theatre
April 2 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
April 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
April 4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
April 5 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman
April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
April 9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
April 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro
April 12 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall
April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
April 14 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
April 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
April 17 - Boston, MA - Royale
April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
April 19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
April 21 - Carborro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
April 23 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
April 24 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern
April 25 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Hall
April 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
UK shows with support from Heart Attack Man
May 26 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion
May 27 – London, UK – Underworld
