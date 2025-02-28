Free Throw Releases ‘Those Days Are Gone’ Deluxe Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Free Throw have released the special, deluxe version of their popular album ‘Those Days Are Gone’ out now through Wax Bodega. The new version of the album includes the original songs, new versions of songs featuring Tades Sanville of Hot Mulligan, Nathan Hardy of Microwave, Pat Miranda of Movements, Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids and Yvette Young of Covet with additional live versions of the original tracks rounding out the album, commemorating ten years of its release.

The band previously released the new versions of “Hey Ken, Someone Methodically Mushed The Donuts ft. Tades Sanville of Hot Mulligan” and “What Day Is It, October?" (Re-Recorded) ft. Nathan Hardy of Microwave". The album’s focus track out today is “Kim Tastie (Re-Recorded) ft. Christine Goodwyne of Pool Kids”.

"I happen to love this particular Free Throw song, so working on it was truly a great time,” says Goodwyne on the re-recording of the song. “They are also big time homies of ours, so it means a lot to be collaborating with them in this way. As I was tracking I was honestly vibing so hard that I started adding a couple of my own parts, and I was nervous they would think the parts were corny or that I was stepping out of my lane, but they were so receptive and cool about it and they left all of the parts in which felt so good!"

In December, Free Throw announced a headline tour in celebration of ‘Those Days Are Gone’ performing the record in full alongside fan favorites from their five - album catalog – melding these timeless songs with the band’s reputation for delivering raucous sing-along live shows. The tour kicks off next month on Friday, March 28 in Austin, TX with support from highly regarded up and coming bands Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon. Tickets are on sale now here. The band has also announced two new album shows taking place in the UK with support from Heart Attack Man. Dates listed below.

“We didn't quite know Those Days Are Gone was going to be as special as a lot of people consider it today, but we thought that we had something really good,” says vocalist Cory Castro. There’s been so much that’s happened since we made the record, but in some ways, it still kind of feels like yesterday.”

Free Throw - 10 Years of ‘These Days Are Gone’ Tour Dates

w/Ben Quad and Harrison Gordon

March 28 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

March 29 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

March 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theatre

April 2 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

April 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

April 4 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

April 5 - Berkeley, CA - 924 Gilman

April 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

April 9 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

April 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro

April 12 - Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall

April 13 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

April 14 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

April 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 17 - Boston, MA - Royale

April 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

April 19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

April 21 - Carborro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

April 23 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

April 24 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

April 25 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Hall

April 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

UK shows with support from Heart Attack Man

May 26 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

May 27 – London, UK – Underworld

Comments