Fred Again.. Releases New Single 'Billie (Loving Arms)'

Fred again.. releases a new single "Billie (Loving Arms)". It's the first track to be REVEALED from Fred's second 'Actual Life' album - due later this year - and sees the London based artist and producer building the track around a sample of Billie Ray Martin's great, cult 1994 dancefloor classic "Your Loving Arms". The single is out now on all streaming platforms.

Although the source material comes from a different era to Fred's previous music, this is an evolution rather than a reinvention. In his trademark "Actual Life' style, Fred only heard the original for the first time this year on a night out with friends, his phone footage of the dancefloor epiphany providing the source material for what would become "Billie (Loving Arms)".

"For me this song is about allowing people to help you, when you need it most. Like last year I felt like that was made almost impossible for us to do in some ways," Fred Again.. stated. "I mean just the physical touch of someone throwing themselves around you can really cure us of a whole lot I think."

Meanwhile, after firmly established himself as one of 2021's most exciting new recording artists with the release of his acclaimed debut album Actual Life (April 14 - December 17 2020), Fred again.. will perform his first ever headline live shows later this year. On 7th September he'll play a sold-out hometown show at London's Village Underground before heading to the US in December for multiple sold-out dates in New York, Brooklyn and Los Angeles. The tour is completely sold-out. Having already given a glimpse of just how special the live show will be via April's much hyped "Fred again.. Studio Live (London, April 2021"livestream, these hugely in demand shows will transform 'Actual Life' into a communal, immersive, real life live experience for the very first time.