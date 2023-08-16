Frankie and the Witch Fingers Share Seven-Minute Single 'Empire'

The song is taken from their seventh studio album Data Doom, due September 1.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Los Angeles psych-punk quartet Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared new track “Empire” alongside an official video. The song is taken from their seventh studio album Data Doom, due September 1 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society / Greenway Records.

The final preview from the upcoming record, “Empire” kicks off the album with seven minutes of pure energy and apocalyptically intense lyrics. The accompanying video perfectly captures the track’s riff-laden psychedelic mayhem.

Having just concluded a massive trek across Europe, the band recently announced an extensive run of headline U.S. tour dates for this fall, which include performances at such esteemed venues as Warsaw in Brooklyn and The Troubadour in Los Angeles. See below for the full list of currently-announced dates.

Through six progressively expansive albums, innumerable live dates on an ever-expanding list of continents, and performances with the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Ty Segall, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top and more (to say nothing of their impressive headline dates), Frankie and the Witch Fingers have earned their throngs of global fans with their ecstatically wild live shows and layered, visionary recordings.

With Data Doom, the band is poised to welcome even more uninitiated into the fold – it’s their most eclectic work yet, while remaining undeniably cohesive, and they’re supporting it with the biggest headline shows they’ve ever played.

FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS LIVE 2023 

AUGUST

25 - Purple City Music Fest - Edmonton, CAN

SEPTEMBER

9 - The Usual Place - Las Vegas, NV **

10 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ **

11 - Love Buzz - El Paso, TX **

14 - Parish - Austin, TX **

15 - Andy's Bar - Denton, TX **

16 - Continental Club - Houston, TX **

17 - Gasa Gasa - New Orleans, LA **

19 - JJs Bohemia - Chattanooga, TN

20 - The Blue Room - Nashville, TN #

21 - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA #

22 - Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC #

23 - Pour House - Charleston, SC #

25 - Black Cat - Washington, DC #

26 - Crystal Ballroom - Somerville, MA ~

27 - Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC ~

28 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT ~

29 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA ~

30 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY ~

OCTOBER

2 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH #

3 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL #

  4 - Miramar Theatre - Milwaukee, WI #

6 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO #

7 - Hi-Dive - Denver, CO #

8 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM #

27 - Quartyard - San Diego, CA @

28 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA@ **

29 - Rickshaw Stop (Psyched! Fest) - San Francisco, CA @

31 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR @

NOVEMBER

1 - Tractor Tavern - Seattle, WA @

3 - Catalyst Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA @

4 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA @

** w/ Spoon Benders 

# w/ Wine Lips 

~ w/ Iguana Death Cult 

@ w/ MONSTERWATCH

Photo Credit: Lance Bangs



