Frankie Valli Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates

July 2021 dates have been rescheduled to June/July 2022 - due to the ongoing coronavirus and the current situation of restrictions on events. New dates announced include a brand new show at Birmingham Resorts World Arena on June 26th, 2022 and includes a return of two nights at the highly prestigious Royal Albert Hall - July 1/2,2022 accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

The rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

UK TOUR DATES - JUNE/JULY 2022

JUNE

26 - Birmingham Resorts World Arena (*brand new show)

28 - Liverpool M&S Arena (rescheduled from 6th July 2021. Tickets remain valid)

29 - Nottingham Motorbank Arena (rescheduled from 5th July, 2021. Tickets remain valid)

JULY

1 - Royal Albert Hall (rescheduled from 2nd July, 2021. Tickets remain valid)

2 - Royal Albert Hall (rescheduled from 3rd July, 2021. Tickets remain valid)

Unfortunately it has not been possible to reschedule the Royal Albert Hall on July 1st, 2021 due to Royal Albert Hall availability. Please go back to your point of purchase who will try and book you into the Friday or Saturday if you wish.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, who last toured the UK in 2018 playing six arenas around the country, including a sell-out show at London's O2 to 14,000 people. To date, they have sold over 175 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like: Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more.

Frankie Valli, who came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of The Four Seasons, is hotter than ever in the 21st century. Thanks to the volcanic success of the Tony-winning musical Jersey Boys which chronicles the life and times of Frankie and his legendary group.