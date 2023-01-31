Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frankie Rose Shares New Single 'Sixteen Ways' Ahead of New LP 'Love As Projection'

The new album will be released on March 10.

Jan. 31, 2023  

Frankie Rose shares "Sixteen Ways," the second single from her forthcoming new album, Love As Projection. Frankie worked with choreographer Neil Schwartz and director Scott Kiernan on the video.

"I wanted to make a dance video choreographed by 80s Baby (Neil Shwartz) but with the ESPTV (Scott Kiernan) aesthetic. I trusted them completely and just let them create a world for me. The result is a video that feels like a fever dream in the black lodge complete with my very own machine elves " -Frankie Rose

"I wanted to make sure that the movement matched the aesthetic and wanted to create clean lines focusing more toward the upper body. We focused on the arms to create flowing pictures that would match and compliment the synths, beats, and Vocals, and overall musicality of the track. I wanted to give individuality movement to each dancer while still including a cohesive sea of flowing colors that complimented each dancer to bring about a visual harmony of pictures and shapes" -Neil Schwartz, choreographer

Dancers: Dainique Jones, Misato Obana, Youlmae Kim, Shion Uesaka.

After spending nearly two decades establishing herself across New York and Los Angeles independent music circles, Frankie Rose returns after six years with a fresh form, aesthetic, and ethos embodied in her new full-length album Love As Projection, out March 10 on Slumberland.

Celebrated by countless critical and cultural outlets over the years for her expansive approach to songwriting, lush atmospherics, and transcendent vocal melodies and harmonies, Love As Projection is a reintroduction of her established style through the new lens of contemporary electronic pop.

Painstakingly written, recorded, and engineered through some of the most tumultuous times in history, this new collection of songs harnesses the power and propulsion of Frankie's early DIY-centric punk days without losing sight of the immersive, dreamlike world-building she's been known for in recent years. Her love of new wave hooks and post-punk drive remain omnipresent, elevated by her utilization of modern production and an improved, polished palate of state-of-the-art instrumentation.

It's more than a rebirth, a refinement, a resurgence - it's a culmination of influence, a newly-defined scope using the tools at her disposal, a long-form project that was heavily considered for half of a decade - resulting in the most personal and accessible collection of art-pop that Frankie has delivered yet, propelling her signature melodies and dense, ethereal harmonies into the future.

Watch the new music video here:



