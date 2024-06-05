Frank Turner Releases Dates for Second Leg of North American Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As he approaches the landmark of his sold out, 3000th show at Alexandra Palace in London, UK on Saturday, February 22, 2025, acclaimed British singer-songwriter Frank Turner has announced another leg of shows in North America for the fall, produced by Live Nation.

Kicking off at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday, August 27, the second leg will take in 11 evenings across the U.S. midwest and select markets in Canada, all in the lead-up to Turner’s celebrated Lost Evenings VII Festival taking place in Toronto, ON at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort from September 19-22. General on-sale begins this Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and a full listing of dates can be found below. More information can also be found via Turner’s official website HERE.



On Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, Frank Turner embarked on the first-ever Music Venue Trust world record attempt where he performed the most official shows in different cities in 24 hours. In this timeframe, Turner shattered the record by playing 15 solo shows across the UK, each at an independent venue, ticketed by an independent record shop. The previous record was held by Hunter Hayes with 10 shows, and before that it was The Flaming Lips with eight. The challenge supported grassroots venues and independent record stores across the UK, and Turner’s effort was supported by London’s No. 1 Taxi app FREENOW, who provided e-taxis for him to complete the almost 500-mile journey. Turner had the following to share about the achievement:



“I’m extremely proud — and yet more exhausted — after completing the challenge to get the world record. The main drive for me was to highlight the work of independent venues and record shops and the Music Venue Trust, as well as bringing over 3000 people together in 24 hours for a good time. I did 24 shows in 24 hours in London in 2009, but this was arguably a bigger challenge, and a more official one. Time for some sleep!”



The world record attempt came on the heels of the Friday, May 3 release of Undefeated, Turner’s 10th studio LP and the follow-up to his critically acclaimed #1 UK album, FTHC. The new record finds the sweet spot between youthful outspokenness and surviving midlife’s challenges: who you are versus who you wanted to be in your youth, life-altering love, fading friendships, wistful nostalgia, the mental fallout and political consequences that still linger from the pandemic era, and the more prosaic issue of persistent backache. Undefeated is available to stream and purchase HERE, with the pick of its physical formats being a limited edition picture disc with one-shot photography captured by a vintage tintype camera.



Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls will be making the following North American appearances in 2024. Dates below.



JUNE

05 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot ^

07 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo ^

08 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10 — San Francisco, CA — Regency Ballroom ^

11 — San Diego, CA — SOMA ^

12 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren ^

14 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin ^

15 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom ^

17 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

18 — St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live ^

20 — Greensboro, NC — Piedmont Hall ^

21 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live! ^=

22 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore ^



AUGUST

27 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

28 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom *

30 — Bozeman, MT — The Elm *



SEPTEMBER

03 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom *

05 — Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Center *

06 — Edmonton, AB — Midway Music Hall *

07 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre *

08 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings Theatre *

12 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee *

13 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant *

14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works *

19—22 — Toronto, ON — Lost Evenings VII Festival at The Theatre at the Great Canadian Casino Resort ~

^ — w/ Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

= — Non-Live Nation date

* — w/ Bedouin Soundclash, Bridge City Sinners

~ — Festival date



Dates in bold are newly added

Photo Credit: Shannon Shumaker

Comments