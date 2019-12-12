Frances Quinlan Paints Her Way Through 'Rare Thing' Video

Frances Quinlan of Hop Along is gearing up to release her official solo debut Likewise next month on Saddle Creek, and today she returns with a video for the record's lead single "Rare Thing." On its release a few weeks ago, "Rare Thing" was received with widespread acclaim, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for Quinlan, who has made a name for herself as one of the most prominent songwriters with one of the most distinct and inimitable voices in the indie rock space over the past decade. As the lyrics relate a tumultuous dream about her then-infant niece, "Rare Thing" finds Quinlan expressing both joy and sadness in the discovery that a better, and perhaps more generous way to love exists. The entrancing song receives a mesmerizing Derrick Belcham-directed video, with Quinlan blending her talents as both a musician and visual artist as she creates 10+ feet tall paintings throughout the clip. Quinlan's visual art has been a key component of both much of Hop Along's records and apparel and Frances' solo work, with a self-portrait of Quinlan on the cover of the forthcoming Likewise.

Quinlan recently announced a headline US tour in support of Likewise, where she'll be joined by Mary Lattimore, who'll both act as support while also joining Quinlan for her sets. Frances has also added a tour date with Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard, she will perform at SXSW in March 2020, and perform in London on January 15th.

While Hop Along began as Quinlan's solo project (originally titled Hop Along, Queen Ansleis), Likewise is Quinlan's debut under her own name. Recorded with bandmate Joe Reinhart at The Headroom, Likewise sees Quinlan tap into new sounds. "Working with Joe on this made me able to better see that the guitar is just one vehicle... there are so many others to explore," Quinlan says on this collaboration, which features synthesizers, digital beats, harps, strings, and a wide variety of keyboards. This newfound openness to sonic exploration echoes the sentiments of Likewise, which is a gorgeous rumination about the universal struggles of communication and connection between human beings. Likewise will be released on January 31st via Saddle Creek. All limited edition vinyl are sold out, but the standard black vinyl are still available.

Tracklisting

1. Piltdown Man

2. Your Reply

3. Rare Thing

4. Detroit Lake

5. A Secret

6. Went to LA

7. Lean

8. Now That I'm Back

9. Carry the Zero (Built To Spill cover)

Tour Dates

01/19/20 - Chicago, IL @ Tomorrow Never Knows Festival at Sleeping Village +

01/23/19 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

03/01/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop at Swedish American Music Hall #

03/03/20 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir #

03/05/20 - Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater #

03/06/20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret #

03/07/20 - Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl #

03/11/20 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library #

03/12/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union Project #

03/14/20 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

03/16/20-03/21/20 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

+ = support from Indigo De Souza

* = supporting Ben Gibbard

# = support from Mary Lattimore





