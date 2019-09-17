Frail Body Will Release A BRIEF MEMORIAM Via Deathwish Inc.

Illinois-based Frail Body embodies the spirit and soul of what many define as "screamo;" their songs are lamentations about nihilism, death, anxiety, existentialism and hopelessness of existence in modern American society, and both lyrically and sonically they unfurl with ground-shaking emotion. Their forthcoming album, A Brief Memoriam, will be released November 1st via Deathwish Inc.

Album opener "Pastel" erupts with unhinged emotion driven by discordant guitars and hyper-speed drumming - appropriately setting the tone for the rest of the album. Three new tracks of equal pedigree follow, and the b-side of A Brief Memoriam is comprised of their incredible At Peace session- a recording that shows Frail Body even in their earliest state was a heartfelt, creative force.

A Brief Memoriam is an excellent introduction to Frail Body, and this kinetic and cathartic 7-song LP is a necessary addition to any collection. Look for A Brief Memoriam to be available this fall from Deathwish and see Frail Body on tour in anticipation of the album in September and October - dates are listed below.

Frail Body, A Brief Memoriam track listing:

1. Pastel

2. Your Death Makes Me Wish Heaven Was Real

3. Aperture

4. Traditions in Verses

5. Cold New Home

6. At Peace

7. Old Friends

FRAIL BODY, ON TOUR:

09/23 - Oklahoma, OK @ 89th St *+

09/24 - Little Rock, AR @ EJ's *+

09/25 - Louisville, KY @ Louisville Community Center +

09/26 - Champagne, IL @ House Show

09/27 - Naperville, IL @ The 105

09/29 - Oshkosh, WI @ Jambalaya Arts

09/30 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage ^

10/01 - Quad Cities, IL @ Blackhawk Room ^

10/26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ House Show

10/27 - Detroit, MI @ The Trumbullplex

10/31 - Rockford, IL @ Culture Shock Records

w/ Jeromes Dream *

w/ Meth. +

w/ Defeater ^





