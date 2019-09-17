Frail Body Will Release A BRIEF MEMORIAM Via Deathwish Inc.
Illinois-based Frail Body embodies the spirit and soul of what many define as "screamo;" their songs are lamentations about nihilism, death, anxiety, existentialism and hopelessness of existence in modern American society, and both lyrically and sonically they unfurl with ground-shaking emotion. Their forthcoming album, A Brief Memoriam, will be released November 1st via Deathwish Inc.
Album opener "Pastel" erupts with unhinged emotion driven by discordant guitars and hyper-speed drumming - appropriately setting the tone for the rest of the album. Three new tracks of equal pedigree follow, and the b-side of A Brief Memoriam is comprised of their incredible At Peace session- a recording that shows Frail Body even in their earliest state was a heartfelt, creative force.
A Brief Memoriam is an excellent introduction to Frail Body, and this kinetic and cathartic 7-song LP is a necessary addition to any collection. Look for A Brief Memoriam to be available this fall from Deathwish and see Frail Body on tour in anticipation of the album in September and October - dates are listed below.
Frail Body, A Brief Memoriam track listing:
1. Pastel
2. Your Death Makes Me Wish Heaven Was Real
3. Aperture
4. Traditions in Verses
5. Cold New Home
6. At Peace
7. Old Friends
FRAIL BODY, ON TOUR:
09/23 - Oklahoma, OK @ 89th St *+
09/24 - Little Rock, AR @ EJ's *+
09/25 - Louisville, KY @ Louisville Community Center +
09/26 - Champagne, IL @ House Show
09/27 - Naperville, IL @ The 105
09/29 - Oshkosh, WI @ Jambalaya Arts
09/30 - Burnsville, MN @ The Garage ^
10/01 - Quad Cities, IL @ Blackhawk Room ^
10/26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI @ House Show
10/27 - Detroit, MI @ The Trumbullplex
10/31 - Rockford, IL @ Culture Shock Records
w/ Jeromes Dream *
w/ Meth. +
w/ Defeater ^