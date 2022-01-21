Foy Vance Releases New Single 'Sapling' with Anderson East

Award-winning Northern Irish singer/songwriter Foy Vance has released his new single "Sapling" (feat. Anderson East). A re-imagined version of the lead single off Vance's new album Signs Of Life, "Sapling" features additional vocals from longtime friend, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and performer Anderson East.

A beautiful song written for Vance's partner, who moved from London to join the Bangor native in his adopted home in the Scottish Highlands, "Sapling" has already struck a chord with both fans and critics. The album version of the track has amassed millions of streams and received praise from The New York Times, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, and more.

"This is the waking up to a harsh reality that my addictions were putting at risk everything I had worked hard for," shares Vance. "A home, a family and a career. It's about being honest. There was a time in my life that I felt like an oak, but there was no oak there when I looked, just a fragile sapling, but a sign of life nonetheless."

"I've never been eager to duet, but when this opportunity came up it made complete sense to me to have Anderson on 'Sapling' having pulled me through a hard spot himself," he adds of the new version.

"Foy and his music have always been a massive inspiration to me and on my music," shares East. "I'm beyond honored to be asked to be a part of this beautiful song. He has a way of draining every last drop of emotion out of every note and I'm humbled he'd ask to add my voice to such a powerful and moving song. If the world was full of more Foys, we'd be doing alright."

"Sapling" (feat. Anderson East) arrives ahead of Vance's upcoming Signs of Life Tour 2022, which kicks off in Woodstock, NY on May 6, and wraps in Los Angeles, CA on May 31. Special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlap will provide support. Tickets for all dates on the tour are available now here.

Signs Of Life was recorded in three locations: Vance's Pilgrim studio at home on the shores of Loch Tay in Highland Perthshire, another recording set-up in a nearby Dunvarlich House, and at Plan B's Kings X studio in London. The album was written and played more or less entirely by Vance, with assistance from young Northern Irish producer Gareth Dunlop.

"As always Foy has knocked it out of the park," comments Ed Sheeran of the album, who made his long-time friend Vance one of the first signings to his label Gingerbread Man Records. "I love giving him the creative freedom to do what he wants as I'm at the end of the day just a huge fan of his work. It's such a joy to be able to put out such great bodies of work from him, I hope everyone enjoys it as much as me."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

May 06, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 07, 2022 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

May 08, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

May 10, 2022 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

May 11, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 13, 2022 - Boston, MA - Royale

May 14, 2022 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts of Homer

May 15, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 17, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall

May 18, 2022 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

May 20, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar Cultural Center

May 21, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Athenaeum Theatre

May 26, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

May 27, 2022 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

May 31, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

With special guests Lee Rogers and Gareth Dunlop