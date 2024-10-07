Fousheé to Embark on First-Ever U.S. Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the heels of her new album, Pointy Heights, Jamaican-American iconoclast Fousheé has announced her first-ever US headline tour spanning many major cities. Ticket presales begin Wednesday, October 9th at 10 AM local time and remain open until public onsale, which is Friday, October 11th at 10 AM local time.

Fans can sign up for pre-registration and purchase tickets HERE. Full tour routing can be found below.

TOUR ROUTING:

Nov. 19, 2024 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues - Cambridge Room

Nov. 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

These shows mark the first opportunity to hear Pointy Heights performed live. The LP shares its name with the land her grandfather purchased in Jamaica, with the intention that her whole family could build homes and live there. With Pointy Heights, Fousheé zigs out of the frenetic R&B-punk of her acclaimed previous album, softCORE, as she paints an entirely new sonic palette. Playing the part of singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, we enter a world shaped by her home, where old school, indie Reggae, rhythms buoy dance-friendly melodies and a natural cool that makes her the go-to collaborator for today’s biggest artists. The album is a 180 by an artist who makes genres feel like quaint ideas of a bygone era. In Pointy Heights, Fousheé makes an entirely new sound, an effortlessly bold move from an artist who has created one of the most adventurous, melodically resonant records of the year.

Pointy Heights is rich with crackling bass lines, spangly guitar parts, and rollicking, sharp drum sounds, all anchored by the next level songwriting that has defined Fousheé since her first project - time machine - was released three years ago. Her songwriting prowess has made her one of the most sought-after collaborators of the last few years, collaborating with Childish Gambino’s Donald Glover, Steve Lacy, Teezo Touchdown, Lil Yachty, and more.

Photo credit: Alondra Buccio

