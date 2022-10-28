Fousheé Announces New Album 'softCORE'
The album is set for release on November 18th via RCA Records.
Genre-defying singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Fousheé is thrilled to announce her highly anticipated debut album, softCORE, set for release on November 18th via RCA Records. A genius new song from the album, entitled "supernova," is available to hear today.
Fousheé is easy to call a "multi-hyphenate" - but just when you think you have a grasp of her, you don't. The genres blur - alt, folk, rock, R&B; the collaborators extend - Lil Wayne, Steve Lacy, Uzi, Yachty; the accolades continue - Pitchfork, W Magazine, Respect Magazine, Rolling Stone, Flaunt, V Magazine, Okayplayer.
Fou effortlessly shares stages on the most high profile tours - opening for James Blake and currently on tour with friend and collaborator Steve Lacy, with whom she co-penned the breakout song of 2022: Lacy's "Bad Habit." And while Fousheé refuses to be pinned down, the art blooms.
Fou's next offering, softCORE, is no exception. Refusing to walk the establishment line of what a female artist is "supposed" to do, worse yet, to be, she weaves punk and rage into the sweet folk tapestry that catapulted her to half a billion streams. softCORE is a punk record in the most pointed sense of the word. Stepping outside of the expectations for what listeners have heard from her so far, softCORE is purely peerless.
The album is a true melting pot of influences, genres, sounds, all anchored by Foushee's incredible voice and her impeccable songwriting, both of which imprint even the angriest songs with hooks for days. Multiple listens bring up other sonic trailblazers like Le Tigre, The Runaways, Kelis, Atari Teenage Riot, 100 Gecs, Gwen Stefani, and Lil Uzi Vert, who guests on the song "spend the money." On softCORE, the camera boldly swings from romantic, 4AD guitar tones to rapid-fire beats to intensely screamed declarations to classic R&B balladry, but it all works seamlessly. Simply put, it sounds like the future.
softCORE is an album that embraces anger and vulnerability, and we guarantee you that you will not hear another album as remarkably diverse and fantastically singular this year.
Fousheé is opening for Steve Lacy's sold out Give You The World Tour, currently making its way through the U.S. Dates are below.
Tour dates
Fri-Oct-28 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
Sun-Oct-30 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
Mon-Oct-31 - Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
Sun-Nov-6 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
Thu-Nov-10 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
Fri-Nov-11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
