Four Tops and Temptations Announce Tour for November 2020

Motown legends The Four Tops and The Temptations are returning to the UK in November 2020 to perform some of their most popular and award-winning songs that continue to inspire musicians around the globe. The Tamla Motown label broke down cultural and social barriers and The Four Tops and The Temptations were at the very forefront of that transformative period. Original members, Duke Fakir and Otis Williams, of the Four Tops and Temptations respectively, hold a special place in the hearts of British fans, and they are both delighted to be returning to the UK for the 2020 8-date concert tour in October and November.

"We are thrilled to be coming back to the UK," says Duke Fakir. "We always have such a great reception from our fans here, it always feels like home. It makes it so special to perform for the folks in Britain."

"We want to thank our British fans for supporting and inspiring us over a half century. I've had such memorable trips to Britain dating as far back as the early 70's, including meeting the Archbishop of Canterbury to recording our Live at London's Talk of the Town album. As we mark our 60th Anniversary in 2020, the Temptations want to pay special tribute to fans in the UK and worldwide. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating this special milestone during next year's tour," says Otis Williams, founding member of the Temptations.

I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch), Reach Out I'll Be There, Standing In The Shadows Of Love, Bernadette, and Walk Away Renee are all timeless Four Tops' classics that need little, or no, introduction and they enjoyed a revival of fortunes when Loco In Acapulco, from the film Buster, was a UK hit in 1988. Four Tops founder member Duke Fakir is joined by Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr and Joseph Alex Morris a truly fine vocalist with a commanding delivery in the current line-up.

Temptations' blockbuster No.1 hits Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, and My Girl are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll." The Temptations, throughout the group's evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles, including four that became No.1 Pop singles. Additionally, they released 43 Top 10 R&B hit singles, 14 of which were No.1 R&B hits, including timeless classics such as Ain't Too Proud to Beg, Beauty is Only Skin Deep, and I Wish It Would Rain. Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptation, Ron Tyson, a lead vocalist for 37 years, Terry Weeks, a lead vocalist for 23 years, and Willie Greene, Jr., base vocalist with the group for four years, are still serenading fans with their soulful voices, lighting up stages with their famous Temptations' Walk, and bringing joy to audiences of all ages.

The 2020 tour dates are as follows:

Thursday 29 October Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Friday 30 October Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 1 November Manchester Arena

Monday 2 November Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 3 November Leeds First Direct Arena

Wednesday 4 November Birmingham Arena

Saturday 7 November Bournemouth International Centre

Sunday 8 November London O2 Arena

Tickets available from: www.ticketline.co.uk , 24-hour ticket line 0844 888 9991, or from the venues direct.





