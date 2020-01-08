Former Chicago Vocalist/Bassist Pays Tribute to Kenny Loggins

After an astounding career playing bass and singing for a range of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists like Don Felder of The Eagles to the legendary Chicago, Jeff Coffey continues his solo career with his new album Origins: Singers and Songs that Made Me which is a collection of covers of songs that influenced Coffey in his musicianship as well as personal life. Among these is his cover of Kenny Loggins`s 1979 smash hit "This Is It" in which Coffey stays faithful to the original while not being afraid to add his own style to a section or two. The single will be released on this Friday, January 10th.

The cover of the iconic single includes some of Jeff`s star studded friends including fellow Jet Pack Label Group artist Chris Rodriquez: an artist who has recorded with Kenny Loggins, Tris Imboden: who played drums with Chicago alongside Coffey, Michael Omartian: a multi Grammy Award winner, and Rex Schnelle. Many other stars are featured on Origins and has received high praise from critics such as Skope Magazine: "Pianist Michael Omartian makes the first of two effective appearances on the album offering on-point accompaniment to Coffey's vocal. The performance is elegant, but deeply felt and never lacks for musical substance." and Music Existence: "As records of an artist's influences come, Jeff Coffey's Origins is one of the best releases of its kind."





