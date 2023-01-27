Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Forever, For Now Release New Single 'If You Think This Has a Happy Ending, You Haven't Been Paying Attention'

“IYTTHAHEYHBPA” was produced by Jared Robles and Brandon Layne of Arktic Studios, engineered and mixed by Jared Robles, and vocal mixing and mastered by Brandon Layne.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Texas-based, metal outfit Forever, For Now has released their latest single "If You Think This Has A Happy Ending, You Haven't Been Paying Attention" (IYTTHAHEYHBPA). "IYTTHAHEYHBPA" is the second single from the group's two-track EP Overthroned, which also features the titular track that shares the name of their latest EP.

While the high-velocity track and accompanying video speak for themselves, the darkness of the lyrics relays the anguish the group experienced as a unit from the loss of Jared's father passing away and his long-term relationship ending simultaneously. "He let out his frustration through the music and lyrically expressed it heavily about his toxic relationship and the grief of losing someone at the same time," the band shares.

The band continues, "Regardless, of how a person appears on the outside you never know what's truly going on in their life. There's always more going on behind the scenes, and sometimes things don't turn out the way they seem. Be it somebody whose life just gave them the biggest unexpected downfall yet, or somebody being left alone when promised otherwise. Life isn't a fairy tale like movies and social media make it appear. If you think this has a happy ending, then you haven't been paying attention."

The video for "IYTTHAHEYHBPA" was directed by Trey Sullivan. While the video appears clean-cut and simple, it represents the chaotic and fiery nature of the track's central theme and underlying message of toxicity and loss.

"The title was very hard to think about but also we wanted to give a nostalgic feel by having a corny long title song from 2009, then we came across a quote that perfectly resembled what was the song about so then we stuck to it," the group shares of the track.

