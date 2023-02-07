Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup

The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more.

The world-class festival will return to North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in Ashbury Park NJ on September 16-17, 2023, with over 25 artists, three stages, a surf contest and celebration of the arts! Presale begins Thursday, February 9 at 10am ET with a public on-sale to follow with any remaining tickets. Sign up for the presale code here.

Surf returns with the North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format. The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.

Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey's Rob Kelly and Montauk's Pat Schmidt. View the full surf lineup here.

Stoke Henge, located in the sand just off the boardwalk, is once again the center of all things art. Asbury Park visual artist Pork Chop will return with his iconic jellyfish and surfboard arch serving as the festival's visual centerpiece.

Legendary Jersey Shore artist Jay Alders is at the forefront this year where his ocean related display of panels will envelop the ocean side of the boardwalk, with favorite local artists featured on the boardwalk side. Over in Bradley Park, the Transparent Gallery will feature artwork from participating festival musicians along with special pop-up performances

Presale begins this Thursday, February 9th at 10am ET for both 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum and Ultimate Experience tickets. To purchase tickets, and for the full list of amenities visit, www.seahearnowfestival.com/tickets. Children seven and under may attend for free alongside a ticketed adult.



TOLEDO Announce How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share Oak Hill Photo
TOLEDO Announce 'How It Ends [UNRATED EDITION] & Share 'Oak Hill'
How It Ends followed a string of standout 2021 releases including the Jockeys of Love EP, and “Beach Coma,” a Gabe Wax-produced single. The duo, who also work with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte on production and recording work, mixed the track alongside Brandon Shoop, while Grammy-nominated Joe Lambert mastered.
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates Photo
Marisa Anderson Announces International Tour Dates
Following the release of her elemental new album Still, Here last year, luminary guitarist Marisa Anderson has announced international tour dates with Charlie Parr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Bill Callahan, along with a set at Thing in the Spring Festival with her duo with Jim White. Check out the complete list of tour dates!
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition Photo
The Holy Modal Rounders Announce 55th Anniversary Edition
Don Giovanni Records has announced the upcoming 55th anniversary super deluxe reissue of The Holy Modal Rounders psychedelic masterpiece Indian War Whoop. What started as a psych-folk duo, led by Peter Stampfel and Steve Weber, had picked up actor/playwright Sam Shepard, Lee Crabtree and Antonia to form a band and record original music.
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better Photo
VIDEO: Maisie Peters Unveils Music Video for New Single Body Better
Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA), “Body Better” brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie’s acclaimed diary-style songwriting to serve as a fitting entry point to the new record. Watch the new music video now!

