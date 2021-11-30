Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Foo Fighters will be giving the people a lot more of what they want in 2022. The band has confirmed 17 more marathon evenings of life-affirming rock communion, to take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals across North America during May, July and August of next year.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, December 3rd at 10am local time.

The 2022 dates will mark Foo Fighters' most extensive North American run since the February release of the band's 10th album, Medicine at Midnight (Roswell/RCA) - hailed as "brighter and more optimistic than anything they've ever done" (ROLLING STONE)" and "one of Foo Fighters' best albums of this century" (WALL STREET JOURNAL).

Further information on Foo Fighters' 27th anniversary tour-including special guests will be announced soon.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Foo Fighters Live in the USA Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 30 at 12pm ET until Thursday, December 2 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tour Dates

5/14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

5/20 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

5/24 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

7/17- Citi Field - New York, NY7/19 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY7/22 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON7/24 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA7/27 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME7/29 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

8/1 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN8/3 - Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN8/6 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO8/8 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT8/10 - Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT8/13 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA8/18 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA8/20 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA