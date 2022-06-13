Foals Confirm 25-Date North American Headlining Tour
Tickets for all North American headlining dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10am local.
Foals announce their 25-date headlining tour of the North American including shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Washington DC, and more. The band are touring in support of Life Is Yours, their highly anticipated 7th studio which will be out this Friday, June 17th.
Foals recently completed a UK headline tour which included a sold-out four-night run at London's Olympia, sold over 90k tickets, and the band are also headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday, June 24nd. Tickets for all North American headlining dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10am local here.
Recently the band unveiled their new single '2001' which elevates the disco and funk influences that permeate Foals' recent tracks 'Wake Me Up', '2am' and 'Looking High'. Yannis Philippakis's says of the song, "'2001' feels like a postcard from the past. We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence.
The moment you get those freedoms, you're surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism. This was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there's an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence."
This Friday, June 17th, Foals will release Life Is Yours, their 7th studio album via ADA/ Warner UK Ltd. Life Is Yours is the follow-up to the triumphant, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, which NPR Music hailed as "big and adventurous... vibrant and versatile." It proved to be a pivotal pinnacle in the band's story, leading to their first UK #1 album, the group winning Best Band at the BRIT Awards, and a Mercury Prize nomination.
Life Is Yours is available for pre-order on all formats here. Standard formats include digital/streaming, CD, vinyl and cassette, while a selection of exclusive vinyl formats are also available. Foals' official store has a double-vinyl format, Amazon offers a transparent Curaçao-coloured vinyl, while key indie stores will stock a white vinyl version.
Foals Life Is Yours US Tour Dates
Oct 28 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 29 - San Diego, CA at SOMA
Oct 30 - Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
Nov 1 - Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 3 - Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
Nov 4 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 7 - Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom
Nov 8 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 12 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo
Nov 13 - Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
Nov 15 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
Nov 19 - Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)
Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
Dec 1 - Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 2 - Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
Dec 6 - Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
Dec 7 - Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
Dec 9 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!
Dec 10 - Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dec 11 - Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Dec 13 - Washington DC at The Anthem
Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall
Dec 16 - New York, NY at Terminal 5
Dec 17 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner
Dec 18 - Portland, ME at State Theatre
Photo by Noah Rashidi