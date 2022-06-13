Foals Confirm 25-Date North American Headlining Tour

Foals announce their 25-date headlining tour of the North American including shows in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Nashville, Washington DC, and more. The band are touring in support of Life Is Yours, their highly anticipated 7th studio which will be out this Friday, June 17th.

Foals recently completed a UK headline tour which included a sold-out four-night run at London's Olympia, sold over 90k tickets, and the band are also headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday, June 24nd. Tickets for all North American headlining dates will go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10am local here.

Recently the band unveiled their new single '2001' which elevates the disco and funk influences that permeate Foals' recent tracks 'Wake Me Up', '2am' and 'Looking High'. Yannis Philippakis's says of the song, "'2001' feels like a postcard from the past. We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence.

The moment you get those freedoms, you're surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism. This was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there's an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence."

This Friday, June 17th, Foals will release Life Is Yours, their 7th studio album via ADA/ Warner UK Ltd. Life Is Yours is the follow-up to the triumphant, two-part Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, which NPR Music hailed as "big and adventurous... vibrant and versatile." It proved to be a pivotal pinnacle in the band's story, leading to their first UK #1 album, the group winning Best Band at the BRIT Awards, and a Mercury Prize nomination.

Life Is Yours is available for pre-order on all formats here. Standard formats include digital/streaming, CD, vinyl and cassette, while a selection of exclusive vinyl formats are also available. Foals' official store has a double-vinyl format, Amazon offers a transparent Curaçao-coloured vinyl, while key indie stores will stock a white vinyl version.

Foals Life Is Yours US Tour Dates

Oct 28 - Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 29 - San Diego, CA at SOMA

Oct 30 - Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

Nov 1 - Austin, TX at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Nov 3 - Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

Nov 4 - Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall

Nov 7 - Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom

Nov 8 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

Nov 11 - Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 12 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo

Nov 13 - Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

Nov 15 - Oakland, CA at Fox Theater

Nov 19 - Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)

Nov 16 - Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium

Dec 1 - Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

Dec 2 - Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre

Dec 6 - Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

Dec 7 - Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

Dec 9 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!

Dec 10 - Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Dec 11 - Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom

Dec 13 - Washington DC at The Anthem

Dec 14 - Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall

Dec 16 - New York, NY at Terminal 5

Dec 17 - Boston, MA at Roadrunner

Dec 18 - Portland, ME at State Theatre

Photo by Noah Rashidi