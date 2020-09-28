Fly By Midnight and Shoffy Join Forces for 'Caffeine'

The music video will release on October 1.

Indie/Pop artists Fly By Midnight and Shoffy link up for a show-stopping new single 'Caffeine' out now via Snafu Records. To coincide with the single release, the artists have also debuted the official music video on that pays homage to the female icons of the 90s'. With 'International Coffee Day' just days around the corner on October 1st, 'Caffeine' is the perfect soundtrack for the holiday and will serve as the first collaboration between the artists.



We all know the symptoms that come with the over indulgence of caffeine, such as feeling wide awake, restlessness, pacing, etc. But how can a troubled love feel like the negative side effects of caffeine? Fly By Midnight and Shoffy paint an illustrious sonic anthem on their latest single and use Caffeine as the perfect metaphor for describing a toxic love story. Defining 'Caffeine' as "keeping you up late thinking about someone" - Fly By Midnight and Shoffy create a cleverly written and an ethereal indie-pop tune featuring lush harmonies and playful beats.





Creative experts in all of their endeavors, Fly By Midnight and Shoffy put together a fun music video for 'Caffeine' which features snippets of the artists longing over the 90's female icons including Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski from Saved By The Bell), Tyra Banks & Jennifer Lopez. From poster-covered walls to home-made fan t-shirts of the women, the music video shows an all-too-familiar feeling of heart-wrenching and emotional turmoil that comes with loving a celebrity.



Fly By Midnight wrote about the single, "We've wanted to write a track named "Caffeine" for a while now since staying up late hours in the studio is a big part of our DNA. Relating the effects of coffee to the feeling of being up all night over someone felt like a fun spin on a narrative a lot of people can relate to. After recording it, we thought it would be really cool to bring on a male artist to feature which we hadn't done before. We're personal fans of Shoffy and were stoked when he agreed to collaborate on it. "



Shoffy adds, "I immediately gravitated toward the track when I first heard it. Cut a verse at my home studio, and then linked up with the guys for a socially distant shoot and music video. Justin and Slavo have been great to work with and the video was a lot of fun. I got to play a pizza delivery guy and dance on top of a pickup truck, so not a bad day. The 90s concept for the video really fits the song, and I hope it brings people a little light in this crazy year."



'Caffeine' follows Shoffy's July release 'I Can't Help' with Sarcastic Sounds and Fly By Midnight's recent hit 'Lost Without You' feat. Clara Mae, with the latter music video reaching over 1 million Youtube views just a few weeks after its release.



New York born and LA-based indie-pop duo Fly By Midnight is composed of songwriter Justin Bryte and producer/songwriter Slavo. The pair has performed multiple sold-out shows across the LA and NYC regions and graced the stages of major festivals including Firefly & Panorama festival. Recently performing on Netflix's PRIDE Celebration last month alongside Chaka Khan, Laverne Cox and Trixie Mattel, Fly By Midnight have additionally been praised by tastemakers such as Billboard, Buzzfeed, NYLON, Huffington Post, MTV, Forbes and more. The boys have taken part in editorial campaigns for Urban Outfitters and Super Dry, with the latter hosting an exclusive capsule collection from the band during Super Dry's 2018 campaign. Their music has also been placed on numerous Spotify playlists including Chill Hits, NMF US & more.



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter and producer, Shoffy (real name Alex Shofler) specializes in smooth, electro-R&B jams that flirt with indie pop and downtempo. Working out of his home studio, and providing all the instrumentation himself, Shoffy released his viral hit "Takes My Body Higher" back in 2016 followed by his 2018 single 'Cool Again', with the latter hitting over 60 million streams across platforms.. He followed up on the success of those singles with the EP Somewhere Between Nostalgia & Paradise, his eponymous full-length Shoffy, which featured the singles, "Motions" and "Different Skies." Two years later Shoffy returned with his sophomore full-length effort Flash, which featured the hits "Tricky (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)" and "Bedhead (feat. Anna Clendening)."



Creating the perfect single 'Caffeine' just in time for the upcoming coffee holiday, Fly By Midnight and Shoffy will be rolling out more creative content in support of the release, so stay tuned to the artist socials for more details to come.

