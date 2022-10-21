Florence + the Machine Unveil IDLES Remix of 'Heaven is Here'

Florence + the Machine unveil a new remix of "Heaven is Here" from IDLES today.

Last week, the band surprise released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a new live album from Florence + the Machine. Recorded at the band's two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month, the album features live versions of tracks from the much-lauded new album Dance Fever-including "Free," "King" and "Dream Girl Evil"-plus classics from throughout the band's career.

In addition to two nights at MSG, the band has toured arenas across North America this fall. Florence Welch and her band will play dates across the U.K. next month before embarking on a tour of Australia and New Zealand in March 2023.

Dance Fever, released in May, hit #1 in the U.K. and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts, #2 on Top Album Sales and #7 on the Billboard 200-her fourth consecutive album in the top ten.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Listen to the new remix here: