Florence + the Machine Unveil Glass Animals Remix of 'My Love'

Florence + the Machine unveil a remix of "My Love" from Dave Bayley, the frontman and producer of chart-topping British band Glass Animals. The original, co-produced by Bayley, is taken from Florence's forthcoming fifth LP Dance Fever, out May 13.

"I feel so lucky to have been able to learn from and work with Florence," says Bayley. "She's a fing genius! And one of the most natural and authentic writers/producers/artists on the planet. She had such a strong and brilliant vision for the album lyrically, sonically and visually, so while working on the tracks we were careful to stay in that space. With the remix I thought it would be fun to try to sneak out of that world a little and make something as heavy and clubby as possible, while still letting her incredible voice and powerful words sit front and centre to carry the whole song. I can't wait for everyone to hear the rest of what she's created with this album!"

Furthermore, tickets for Florence's North American headline dates this year are on sale today. The tour kicks off September 2 in Montreal with further stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and many more. See full routing below and visit here for more information.

Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg will join as support on select dates. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Choose Love to aid refugees worldwide.

Florence has shared three songs from Dance Fever thus far-the original version of "My Love," "King" and "Heaven is Here"-all of which arrived alongside videos by the acclaimed director Autumn de Wilde with choreography by Ryan Heffington. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Additionally, Florence will play two very special, intimate shows this spring: April 29 in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Theatre and May 6 at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York-both shows sold out in seconds.

Dance Fever was recorded in London over the course of the pandemic in anticipation of the world's reopening. It conjures up what Florence missed most in the midst of lockdown-clubs, dancing at festivals, being in the whirl of movement and togetherness-and the hope of reunions to come.

The image and concept of choreomania-a Renaissance phenomenon in which groups of people danced wildly to the point of exhaustion, collapse and death-became a focal point of inspiration. Forced off the road for the first time in more than a decade, dance offered Florence propulsion, energy and a way of looking at music more choreographically.

Starting, as ever, armed with a notebook of poems and ideas, Florence had just arrived to New York in March 2020 to begin recording when Covid-19 forced a retreat to London. Holed up at home, the songs she had begun started to transform, ultimately arriving somewhere that Florence describes as "Nick Cave at the club."

Dance Fever is an album that sees Florence at the peak of her powers, coming into a fully realized self-knowledge, poking sly fun at her own self-created persona, playing with ideas of identity, masculinity and femininity, redemption and celebration.

Dance Fever was produced by Florence, Jack Antonoff and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals.

Listen to the new remix here: