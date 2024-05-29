Flora Cash Releases New Single 'Like No One Could' From Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed Swedish/American husband-and-wife indie-pop duo Flora Cash are excited to announce the release of their latest single, “Like No One Could.” The new track is now available for streaming on all digital platforms and is the latest pre-release single from their forthcoming album, out on October 10, 2024, on their band's label, Flower Money Records.



On their new single, Flora Cash delivers a poignant message about the enduring nature of love. “‘Like No One Could’ is a reminder that through all the uncertainties, the essence of love is constant. The track speaks to the promise of love enduring even as circumstances shift around us. It's about recognizing the inevitability of change but choosing to hold on to the connection we share. No matter how we evolve or what the mirror reflects back at us, the commitment remains,” the band explains.



To celebrate the release, Flora Cash will perform a special live show on June 1 at Nalen in Stockholm. This event will showcase a broad range of the band’s music, including the debut of several tracks from their upcoming album.



“Like No One Could” follows the success of previous singles “Dragon” and “Baby I Love You,” the latter was recently featured on Rolling Stone's "Songs You Need To Know" playlist. Additionally, the band has released singles "HOLY WATER" and "i'm tired," both accompanied by music videos. “HOLY WATER” delves into the concept of love as a powerful, almost mystical force, and its emotional video, directed by the band, can be viewed on YouTube. “i'm tired,” a reflective and atmospheric track exploring the subtleties of love, premiered on Wonderland Magazine, which praised its profound storytelling.



Flora Cash, a musical duo of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall, epitomizes a journey of love, resilience, and artistic triumph. Lleshaj, forced to flee war-torn Kosovo, and Randall, who endured a turbulent upbringing with an incarcerated father, found solace in music. Their paths crossed on SoundCloud in 2012, leading to a Minneapolis meeting where Flora Cash was born. Neither hailing from fame or fortune, they united in love and music, marrying in 2013, and forging an authentic path marked by creativity and growth.



After signing with Icons Creating Evil Art in 2015 and receiving Swedish Artist of the Year and Swedish Newcomer of the Year nominations, they released their full-length debut, Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine), in April 2017. The breakthrough came with "You're Somebody Else," which soared on alternative radio, reaching the #1 position before becoming a TikTok viral sensation, leading to Platinum certification in the US and multiple Gold and Platinum certifications worldwide.



Joining Sony Music's RCA Records, they made their television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2018 and followed that up with a riveting performance on Live with Kelly and Ryan the following year. Their music has been featured in TV series like "The Good Doctor," "Locke & Key," and "Janet King."



Their relentless growth included headlining tours and new albums such as Baby, It's Okay in March 2020 and the critically acclaimed Our Generation in October 2021. The latter featured the powerful single "Soul Mate," whose compelling video narrative and poignant lyrics made it a favorite for countless wedding ceremonies, earning tens of millions of streams and views, reflecting their ability to connect with fans on a deeply emotional level.



Flora Cash's journey resonates across generations and around the world. Their story illustrates the possibilities within us all, enriching the world with sincerity, artistry, and love's transformative power.



With the release of their new singles "Dragon," "Baby I Love You," "HOLY WATER" and "i'm tired," Flora Cash continues to explore love and life, resonating with strength in vulnerability, marking another chapter in their inspiring journey.

Photo credit: Maren Celest

Comments