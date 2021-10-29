Flo Milli Releases New Single 'Ice Baby'

Alabama's very own princess of rap, Flo Milli returns with her latest single "Ice Baby" via RCA Records.

The fiery track, produced by Brad!, brettonthebeat and Slade showcases Flo's dexterous flow and bubbly bars. Flo Milli first unveiled the track last week with A COLORS performance.

The release of "Ice Baby" follows another standout year for Flo Milli. Following the success of her 2020 mixtape Ho, why is you here ?, she was nominated this year for Best New Artist at the BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at the MTV VMAs for her feature on Young Baby Tate's "I Am." Both of Flo's verses on "I Am" on Yung Manny's "Clap For Em'" had massive moments on TikTok this year, with over 4 million videos created with the sounds combined.

She has performed at numerous major music festivals throughout the year, including Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud Miami, Firefly and more, and released her song "Roaring 20s" alongside a Spotify RADAR artist campaign earlier this year.

21-year old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short accent. Releasing her first official track "Beef FloMix" on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn't let up since. Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with "In The Party" which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide.

Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? On the project, Flo exudes unapologetic confidence and empowers females with her experiences shared in her music, making her a relatable youth figure. Standout tracks from the project include the SWV-sampling "Weak" and "May I."

Listen to the new track here:

Watch the accompanying vignette here: